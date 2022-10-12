The Crystal City Council recently voted to approve a resolution to discharge discriminatory restrictive covenants on two city-owned properties.
Discriminatory covenants were included in the deeds of property owners and homeowners throughout the United States during the first half of the 20th century. The language in the agreements was used by real estate developers to prevent people of color or of certain faiths from buying or occupying property. It was a powerful tool for segregationists.
These types of covenants were nationally declared unenforceable by the Supreme Court in 1948, and the Minnesota Legislature prohibited their use in real estate documents in 1953. They were made illegal in the U.S. by the Fair Housing Act of 1968.
In 2019, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law allowing Minnesotans to file a document with their county denouncing discriminatory covenants. Legally discharging a covenant doesn’t erase the language, but rather adds an extra document denouncing it to the end of the deed.
In the years since, several Golden Valley city officials started the Just Deeds Coalition (justdeeds.org). The coalition works to pair homeowners with pro bono attorneys to discharge racial covenants and provides educational opportunities to help communities acknowledge the racist history of the restrictive covenants. Along with other cities, Crystal has been participating in the Just Deeds Coalition since March 2021.
As one of the cities in the coalition, Crystal has worked to help local property owners identify and discharge discriminatory restrictive covenants on their property.
Crystal officials have also identified two city-owned properties with discriminatory restrictive covenants in their title history: A water reservoir at 4121 Brunswick Ave. N. which has covenants imposed in 1920 and 1925 and a vacant lot at 6527 36th Ave. N. with covenants imposed in 1936.
“The resolution before you tonight would authorize the execution of the documents discharging the covenants,” John Sutter, community development director for Crystal, explained to the council during their Oct. 3 meeting.
According to the resolution, “The city council finds that discharging discriminatory restrictive covenants from property owned by the city is one step in building an inclusive community so that all feel welcome.”
“As far as we know, Crystal is the first city in Hennepin County to discover and discharge discriminatory covenants on its own properties,” Sutter said.
Also part of the overall effort to find and discharge these discriminatory covenants are the organizers behind the Mapping Prejudice project. Since 2016, the group has been working to illuminate structural racism by creating a database and map of discriminatory property deeds throughout Hennepin County. Property owners can use an online mapping tool (mappingprejudice.umn.edu) to see if there has been a restrictive covenant found on their property title.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.