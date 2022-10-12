The Crystal City Council recently voted to approve a resolution to discharge discriminatory restrictive covenants on two city-owned properties.

Discriminatory covenants were included in the deeds of property owners and homeowners throughout the United States during the first half of the 20th century. The language in the agreements was used by real estate developers to prevent people of color or of certain faiths from buying or occupying property. It was a powerful tool for segregationists.

