Proposed levy is a 9.5% increase over last year
The Crystal City Council recently voted to approve the city’s preliminary 2023 property tax levy and general fund budget.
Jodi Bursheim, assistant financial director for the city, presented the figures during the Sept. 6 council meeting.
The total preliminary tax levy of $15.14 million is a 9.5% increase (or $1.31 million) over the 2022 levy. For comparison, the city’s total tax levy of $13.83 million for 2022 was a 5.27% increase over 2021.
Property taxes support around 75% of the city’s general fund activity. The taxes also go toward parks, street reconstruction and the police revolving fund. Through the city’s internal service fund allocations, property taxes also support the city fleet, buildings and information technology.
The preliminary 2023 tax levy sets the maximum amount for the city levy. The final budget and tax levy will be presented to the city council during their Dec. 6 meeting, which will also include an opportunity for the public to speak. There will also be a presentation and time for public comment during the Oct. 3 council meeting.
Once approved, the final levy will be certified by the Hennepin County auditor and the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
The preliminary 2023 general fund budget of $18.14 million represents a proposed increase of 6% (or $1.03 million) over the 2022 general fund budget.
The city is continuing with a two-year budget and financial planning cycle. Bursheim listed several budget goals that city staff used to guide the planning process for 2023 and 2024.
According to Bursheim, the emphasis for the budgets has been to focus on maintaining core city services, providing competitive wages and benefits to retain quality employees, and providing effective and efficient services to Crystal residents and businesses. City staff has also been working to continue investing in future capital needs like parks and street improvements while also continuing to monitor economic challenges.
“Council and staff wanted to maintain current service levels with minimal impact to taxpayers while still meeting council’s four priorities. ... To provide a thriving business climate, strong neighborhoods, sound financial policies and a welcoming and inclusive community,” Bursheim said.
The city’s general levy dollars go toward spending on public safety, public works, parks and general administrative services.
The city’s planned expenditures for the 2023 general fund budget is $18.14 million, which matches the revenue figure.
The preliminary 2023 budget includes an increase request of $115,000 from the West Metro Fire-Rescue District, an increase of $275,000 for capital funding.
The city is also expecting large increases in workers’ compensation and insurance premiums, as well as an estimated 13% increase for health insurance. Another budgetary change includes a cost-of-living adjustment increase as well as fuel increases. There are also unknown factors like union contracts that have not yet been settled.
Also expected is a $425,000 loss in local government aid from the state, of which $175,000 will impact the general fund.
According to the city, all $2.2 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars for next year’s budget is proposed to go toward construction of the new Crystal Police Department building.
Looking ahead to 2024, there is a current proposed property tax levy of $17.12 million, which would be an increase of 13.06% (or $1.98 million) over the current 2023 figures.
Consideration for the 2024 budget includes a police staffing increase for a crime analyst position and a utilities staffing increase for a meter maintenance and replacements worker. Also anticipated are planned capital levy increases and further increases in workers’ compensation, insurance premiums and health insurance. There will also be three elections in 2024. City leaders are also expecting a market value shift from commercial to residential properties.
The city council ultimately voted 5-1 to approve the preliminary 2023 property tax levy and general fund budget, with Councilmember John Budziszewski absent from the meeting and Mayor Jim Adams voting against the resolution.
“This budget is more than I wanted, substantially. I’ve been talking about this type of budget cycle and what’s been going on with the economy for a number of years now. I was really hoping we would be able to have something a little bit more rational,” the mayor said.
The preliminary tax levy and budget can be viewed in the council meeting packet (starting on page 81) at bit.ly/3TVQttX
