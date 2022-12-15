Mayor votes against ‘highest levy increase in the last 10 years’
The Crystal City Council has approved the city’s final 2023 property tax levy and budget.
Jean McGann, the city’s financial director, presented the financial figures during the Dec. 6 council meeting.
The approved total tax levy of $15.14 million is a 9.5% increase (or $1.31 million) over the 2022 levy. Looking back, the city’s total tax levy of $13.83 million for 2022 was a 5.27% increase over 2021.
The overall tax levy includes a general fund levy of $13.54 million, which is an 8.25% (or $1.03 million) increase over the previous year.
The final levy amount is unchanged from the preliminary amount that was approved by the council in September.
Several neighboring cities are also adopting higher tax levy increases, with Brooklyn Park at 10.5%, Golden Valley at 11.3% and Robbinsdale at 10.6%.
Property taxes support around 75% of Crystal’s general fund activity. The taxes also go toward parks, street reconstruction and the police revolving fund. Through the city’s internal service fund allocations, property taxes also support the city fleet, buildings and information technology.
The final 2023 general fund budget of $18.14 million represents an increase of 6% (or $1.03 million) over the 2022 general fund budget. The city’s planned expenditures matches the revenue amount.
The city is continuing with a two-year budget and financial planning cycle, and has in mind a 2024 general fund budget of $19.62 million, which represents an 8% increase over 2023.
According to city leaders, the emphasis for the budgets has been to focus on maintaining core city services, provide competitive wages and benefits to retain quality employees and provide effective and efficient services to Crystal residents and businesses. City staff has also been working to continue investing in future capital needs like parks and street improvements while also continuing to monitor economic challenges.
“The goals of the city council ... are to have a thriving business climate, strong neighborhoods, sound financial policies and a welcoming and inclusive community,” McGann said.
The city’s general levy dollars go toward spending on public safety, public works, parks and general administrative services.
The 2023 budget includes an increase request of $115,000 from the West Metro Fire-Rescue District and an increase for capital funding through the property tax levy of $275,000.
The city is also expecting large increases in workers’ compensation and insurance premiums, as well as an estimated 13% increase for health insurance. Other budgetary impacts stem from inflation, a cost-of-living adjustment increase as well as fuel increases. There are also unknown factors like union contracts that have not yet been settled.
Also expected is a $425,000 loss in local government aid from the state, of which $175,000 will impact the city’s general operating budget.
According to the city, all $2.2 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars for next year’s budget is going toward construction costs for the recently completed Crystal Police Department building.
Looking ahead to 2024, there is a current proposed property tax levy of $17.12 million, which would be an increase of 13.06% (or $1.98 million) over 2023.
Consideration for the 2024 budget includes a police staffing increase for a crime analyst position and a utilities staffing increase for a meter maintenance and replacements worker. Also anticipated are planned capital levy increases and further increases in workers’ compensation, insurance premiums and health insurance. There will also be three elections in 2024.
City leaders are expecting a continuing market value shift from commercial to residential properties.
The city council voted 4-1 to approve the preliminary 2023 property tax levy and general fund budget, with councilmembers Nancy LaRoche and Therese Kiser absent from the meeting and Mayor Jim Adams voting against the resolution.
The mayor, noting that he also voted no on the preliminary levy and budget, said he had decided to vote no again because the levy was too high.
“We knew pretty much what was going to happen because the valuation shifts that were occurring, and I really had hoped that we’d be able to do a little bit better job,” the mayor said. “I know staff has worked hard. I just wish we would have been a little bit more strong in trying to keep us in check. ... This is the highest levy increase in the last 10 years since I’ve been here, and I think it’s too much.”
The final tax levy and budget can be viewed in the Dec. 6 council meeting packet (starting on page 68) at bit.ly/3Yds5Gz
