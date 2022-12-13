The Crystal City Council, during their Dec. 6 meeting, approved an employment agreement with Adam Bell, who has served as the Bayport city administrator for the past six years. His anticipated start date in Crystal is Tuesday, Jan. 17.
“We are definitely looking forward to Adam coming,” Mayor Jim Adams said following the council’s vote. “It’s going to be a new chapter for Crystal.”
Bell’s resume includes time as the assistant city administrator and city clerk for the city of Lake Elmo, a department supervisor for recording/vital statistics and an assistant department supervisor with administration for the Denton County Clerk’s Office in Texas.
Bell holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Gustavus Adolphus College and a juris doctor degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law.
The search for a new Crystal city manager began following the Oct. 28 retirement of Anne Norris, who had worked with the city of Crystal for 31 years and served as city manager for the past 22 years.
“I am excited about the opportunity to join the city of Crystal as the next city manager,” Bell told the Sun Post. “What attracted me to the Crystal position was how it checked off a lot of boxes for me as someone looking to advance my career serving in local government. Having served in both highly functional and challenging organizations, I have become incredibly picky about where I want to serve. The city of Crystal has a stable and effective governing city council, a staff with a great reputation, an engaged citizenry and a good amount of redevelopment and economic growth opportunities.”
Bell said his top priority will be to learn more about the organization and city operations and then build trust with the city council, staff and community and business leaders.
“One of the goals I shared with the mayor and city council during the interview process is to work with them on strategic planning to accomplish the city’s goals,” he said. “I also know that the ongoing Blue Line Extension and several park projects will be priorities in the coming year.”
Bell said he has some history with the area. He and his wife bought their first home in Robbinsdale and spent time in Crystal and other neighboring cities.
“Several members of my wife’s family lived in Crystal for many years, so with that, I have become familiar with the city and have always liked the sense of community it offered,” he said. “It is kind of what I call a ‘Goldilocks’ city – not too big, not too small. It has all the amenities and services of an urban city but still has a close community feel. ... Being appointed the Crystal city manager is an honor, and I look forward to January and serving the people of Crystal.”
