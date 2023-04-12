Facility will be constructed on a vacant Hanson Court site
A new 14,000-square-foot office/warehouse building will fill a vacant site at 5208-5216 Hanson Court North in Crystal.
The site and building plans for the single-story building, which were approved unanimously during the council’s March 21 meeting, come from Jeff Quinn of Farr Plumbing and Heating. The business is currently based in Golden Valley and has about 16 employees who focus primarily on residential plumbing and heating.
The plans detail a multi-tenant building on the industrial-zoned site. Around 30% of the new building will be used by Farr Plumbing, with 70% planned to be leased to other light industrial users.
The planned 22-foot-tall building meets the city’s setback and height requirements in the industrial district and received a unanimous recommendation of approval from the Crystal Planning Commission.
The current vacant property is made up of two platted lots totaling nearly an acre in size. A commercial building for an auto salvage yard was previously on the site before it was demolished in 2010. There was also a house on the site that was demolished in 2021.
“The adjacent uses are compatible with light industrial use and it has been zoned as such for quite some time,” John Sutter, Crystal’s community development director, said.
There will be 15 parking spaces on the property, and signs will be used to direct the flow of traffic within the parking lot and drive aisles.
The applicant is planning to plant 35 new trees on the property, which currently has no trees, along with two varieties of shrubs.
There are no existing light poles on the property and none are proposed. Wall lighting fixtures will be used, which meets the city’s requirements.
Following the council’s vote to approve the site and building plans, Councilmember John Budziszewski thanked Quinn for utilizing the odd wedge-shaped piece of land.
“Thank you. ... We’re very excited to see what this is bringing to our community here,” Budziszewski said.
Quinn then took to the podium to thank the council for the opportunity to build in Crystal and move his business into a larger space.
“I’m also excited to start the project and be present in Crystal,” Quinn said.
