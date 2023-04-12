P213NW_IndustrialBuilding1.jpg

A new 14,000-square-foot office/warehouse building will fill a vacant site at 5208-5216 Hanson Court North in Crystal. (Submitted image)

Facility will be constructed on a vacant Hanson Court site

A new 14,000-square-foot office/warehouse building will fill a vacant site at 5208-5216 Hanson Court North in Crystal.

The city recently approved plans for a new office/warehouse building on Hanson Court North. Around 30% of the new building will be used by Farr Plumbing, with 70% planned to be leased to other light industrial users. (Submitted image - Widseth)

