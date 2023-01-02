FW05NW_CKRI_Toys1.jpg

Since 2006, Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley has worked with employees from the Cummins Power Generation site in Fridley to modify toys so that they are accessible for children with limited mobility. (Submitted photo)

Toys are modified so that they can be used by children with limited mobility

A Golden Valley-based rehabilitation institute is continuing its partnership with local engineers to ensure that kids with limited mobility get the chance to play with a toy they enjoy.

FW05NW_CKRI_Toys2.jpg

Each year, volunteer Cummins employees work to adapt hundreds of donated toys that Courage Kenny distributes around the holiday season to children with different abilities. The modified toys go to therapists, teachers and staff from community organizations who share them with children. (Submitted photo)

