Taji Onesirosan sworn in during April 18 meeting
Crystal has welcomed a new member to the City Council.
Taji Onesirosan was sworn in during the April 18 meeting after being appointed by the council to represent Section I in southern Crystal. He will finish out the remainder of a term that expires Dec. 31, 2024.
The opening on the council was created when Nancy LaRoche announced that she would be resigning her seat and leaving the Council at the end of February due to an unplanned career move and change of residence.
According to the city, Onesirosan was chosen from among 11 candidates who went through an extensive application and interview process that included a 90-minute work session discussion and a narrowing of candidates on April 13. Near the end of the work session, the Council was evenly split on the two final candidates – Onesirosan and Terry Baresh – both whom council members considered to be highly qualified and deserving. After deciding to flip a coin to determine who would take the seat, Onesirosan was selected.
“It was a really interesting process,” Mayor Jim Adams said. “I was struck by this council and how well we communicated back and forth. ... We ended up flipping a coin. It’s been done in history. It’s been done in many different levels of government. And that’s because we were in a place where we were very happy and comfortable with either choice.”
Onesirosan has been a member of Crystal’s Parks and Recreation Commission since 2022. He is a human resources business partner for Securian Financial. He is an MBA candidate at the University of St. Thomas and earned bachelor’s degrees in both business and political science from Bethel University.
“I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to serve the city of Crystal,” Onesirosan said. “Being an appointed council member, I acknowledge and look forward to the work I have to do to intentionally engage with the folks in Section I. I am committed to being accessible, solution-oriented and doing what I can to ensure everyone has a sense of pride in our community.”
The new council member said Crystal’s affordability and geographic location were what initially drew his family to move to the city.
“Since moving here, we’ve experienced the beauty of this community,” Onesirosan wrote in his council application. “From our friendly neighbors to the regional trails, we have realized Crystal is a place we want to stay.”
“One of the strengths of our community is our diversity in race, ethnicity, political leanings, religious beliefs, age and so on,” Onesirosan added. “I bring my own dimensions of difference, and the more diverse and representative our council can be, the better we can serve our community.”
