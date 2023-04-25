P227NW_CouncilAppointment.jpg

Crystal City Clerk Chrissy Serres administers the oath of office to Crystal’s newest council member, Taji Onesirosan, during the April 18 City Council meeting. (Submitted photo)

Taji Onesirosan sworn in during April 18 meeting

Crystal has welcomed a new member to the City Council.

