A Minneapolis man was charged in connection with a fatal hit and run in Brooklyn Center after a man was found dead in the street on Sept. 19.
Monroe Edwards, 20, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide Sept. 26.
A Minneapolis man was charged in connection with a fatal hit and run in Brooklyn Center after a man was found dead in the street on Sept. 19.
Monroe Edwards, 20, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide Sept. 26.
According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department press release, as of press time Monday, “his whereabouts are unknown, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.”
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 10 p.m. Sept. 19, Brooklyn Center Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a hit and run in the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue.
Arriving officers found a deceased male laying in the road.
Witnesses reported hearing a loud noise, then seeing a Chevy Impala leaving the scene.
Police obtained the vehicle’s license plate number, and recognized that it was leaking fluid. Officers followed the trail of the leaking fluid, and found it led to a Travelodge.
Surveillance video shows Edwards exit the vehicle and examine it. Video evidence also showed the vehicle returned to the scene of the crash at 10:08 p.m. when emergency vehicles had already responded to the crash.
Edward’s mother confirmed to police that he drives a Chevy Impala.
A witness at the scene allegedly told Edwards that he had struck a man lying in the road.
“She rolled down the window, and (Edwards) said ‘what was that,’” the criminal complaint stated. “She told him it was a human being, and he said ‘no, it was a bag.’”
Edwards fled the scene shortly after the conversation, according to the witness.
Police located the Chevy Impala on Sept. 20 at his mother’s house.
“Officers discovered blood and possible body tissue on the underside of the vehicle,” according to the criminal complaint.
Officers spoke with Edwards, who told them he believed he had run over a speed bump.
Edwards “is currently on probation for two cases in which he fled police in a motor vehicle,” the complaint reads. “Court records reflect at least one failure-to-appear bench warrant in 2021.”
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Community Editor
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.