Three individuals were charged on Nov. 10 with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Zaria McKeever in her Brooklyn Park apartment two days earlier.

According to Brooklyn Park Police Inspector Elliot Faust, Erick Haynes, 22, was charged with second-degree murder after McKeever was shot multiple times on Nov. 8 during a home invasion incident.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments