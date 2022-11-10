Three individuals were charged on Nov. 10 with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Zaria McKeever in her Brooklyn Park apartment two days earlier.
According to Brooklyn Park Police Inspector Elliot Faust, Erick Haynes, 22, was charged with second-degree murder after McKeever was shot multiple times on Nov. 8 during a home invasion incident.
Two other individuals, a 17-year-old and 15-year-old were also charged with second-degree murder in juvenile court in connection with the incident.
Police were dispatched to Eden Park Apartments at 2:34 a.m. on a report of a home invasion.
Responding officers found that McKeever, 23, had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived.
According to Faust, Haynes and McKeever had been involved in a domestic relationship in the past.
Court records show the two had been involved in a Hennepin County paternity case filed in July of 2022.
After their relationship ended, Haynes had began stalking and threatening McKeever, according to Faust.
Haynes had planned to bring two juvenile associates to McKeever's apartment to “confront her and her current boyfriend,” Faust said.
Haynes told police that he had bought a gun, which he gave to one of the juveniles, who had planned to assault McKeever's boyfriend.
The juvenile suspects told police that Haynes “told them where to go, and directed them on what to do when they arrived,” Faust said. “Haynes also helped them flee from the scene after (McKeever was killed).”
Police believe that one of the juveniles shot and killed McKeever after breaking through her apartment door.
During the incident, one of the juvenile suspects was accidentally shot.
After fleeing the scene of the crime, all the suspects traveled to a local hotel.
The suspects regrouped at the hotel and transported the wounded suspect to the hospital.
The suspects drove to the hospital in same getaway vehicle used after the shooting of McKeever.
Police officers identified the suspects and the vehicle at the hospital and placed them under arrest.
While five individuals were initially arrested at the hospital, police believe two of these individuals were not involved in the homicide case.
Court records show Haynes has two convictions for violation of domestic abuse no contact orders in 2020 and 2021.
