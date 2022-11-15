After the Salvation Army Service and Worship Center in Brooklyn Park was damaged by arson Nov. 3, a man is facing criminal charges in connection with the incident.

Jack Heinrich, 33, was charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage after he was arrested near the vandalized church.

