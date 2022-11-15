Community Editor
After the Salvation Army Service and Worship Center in Brooklyn Park was damaged by arson Nov. 3, a man is facing criminal charges in connection with the incident.
Jack Heinrich, 33, was charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage after he was arrested near the vandalized church.
According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Park Police Officers were dispatched to the Salvation Army at approximately 10:42 p.m. on a reported burglary.
Arriving officers saw that several of the building’s windows had been broken, and that smoke was billowing out of the church. Officers also noted damage to two Salvation Army vehicles.
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fire.
Police noted a man near the church, later identified as Heinrich, who matched the description of a suspect in recent property damage reports, according to the criminal complaint.
“Police have had multiple previous contacts with (Heinrich) in the days prior,” the criminal complaint reads.
Officers arrested Heinrich, who was found to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
When he was arrested, officers found that Heinrich had felony warrants for fourth-degree assault on a peace officer and fourth-degree drug possession.
While police listed Heinrich as a Champlin resident when he was arrested, the criminal complaint does not note Heinrich as having any permanent residence.
Surveillance footage allegedly shows Heinrich break a window with a flowerpot before entering the Salvation Army building.
The Salvation Army had been collecting coats for a coat drive and was preparing to distribute them the next day, according to a press release.
Heinrich allegedly started a fire in the church sanctuary using the coats as fuel. The church sustained damage from fire, smoke and water.
According to the Salvation Army, the building’s office and food shelf were also vandalized during the incident.
Hennepin County Probate Mental Health Court records show that Heinrich faced a civil commitment case in 2020.
“It is estimated that (Heinrich’s) actions caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the church property,” the criminal complaint reads.
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
