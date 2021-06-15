A 46-year-old man was arrested and is expected to be charged after striking a man with his vehicle Saturday night.

Paul Pfeifer, 67, was struck by a vehicle in the 9500 block of Scott Lane North in Brooklyn Park and later died from his injuries.

The man  alleged to have driven the vehicle during the crash was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 1:11 a.m. June 13 and held on probable cause for criminal vehicular homicide. Jail records show he was also held on reasons related to a mental health court appearance.

The driver is expected to be criminally charged June 16. Brooklyn Park deputy police chief Mark Bruley said he believes that the driver will be charged with homicide.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments