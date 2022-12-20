Brooklyn Park hosted an open house for its five outgoing members Dec. 12. Pictured is Councilmember Wynfred Russell speaking with City Manage Jay Strobel in the City Hall lobby. Russell ran unsuccessfully for the mayor’s seat in the November election.
Brooklyn Park City Councilmember Susan Pha, pictured at right, ran a successful campaign for Minnesota State Senate this year, and as a result, served her last night on the Brooklyn Park City Council Dec. 12. Left is Councilmember Terry Parks, who did not run reelection after serving two terms on the council. Both talk with Fire Chief John Cunningham, who is facing away from camera. Christian Eriksen will take Parks’ vacant seat.
Brooklyn Park City Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner accepts a plaque from Jay Stroebel, city manager, on Dec. 12. West-Hafner has represented the Central District, but after redistricting, ran unsuccessfully for reelection in the West District. Maria Tran will be subsequently sworn-in to the West District seat, while Nichole Klonowski will be sworn-in to the Central District.
Brooklyn Park Mayor Lisa Jacobson mingles with visitors in the City Hall lobby during an open house for outgoing councilmembers. Jacobson did not run for office in the November election, and will be succeeded by Hollies Winston.
The Brooklyn Park City Council poses for a photo, with outgoing members holding plaques recognizing their service. City Manager Jay Strobel stands at left. Councilmembers XP Lee, second from left, and Boyd Morson, not pictured, will be the two senior councilmembers come 2023.
