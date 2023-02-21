For the first time since their founding, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center have Black residents sitting in the mayor’s seat.
This January, Hollies Winston was sworn in as the first Black mayor of Brooklyn Park, while April Graves was sworn in as the first Black woman mayor of Brooklyn Center.
The two northwestern suburbs, which are among the most diverse cities in the state of Minnesota, also have increasingly diverse representation on their city councils, with both bodies now majority BIPOC.
Graves and Winston spoke with the Sun Post, detailing their paths to the cities’ top elected spots.
Hollies Winston
Winston was born in Chicago in 1978, and his family later moved to a northwest suburb of Chicago called Rolling Meadows.
“I loved it,” he said of his childhood in Illinois.”It was where my grandparents, my cousins, and my uncles, family and best friends at the time, and just the culture and the food,” he said. “For me it was a warm environment. My family just had a lot of history there.”
The values passed down from his family have played an important role in Winston’s life, he said.
“For me, when I think of Black history I think of my family and how they contributed to making African Americans what we are today,” he said.
Winston’s grandparents had moved to Chicago from the South
“When my grandparents moved to the west side of Chicago ... they were packed into these rooms that had no windows, they had pests and rodents and all this stuff, and still many of them found a way to be successful,” he said. “They were moving to the North on faith.”
Winston never met his grandparents on his father’s side.
His grandfather “was from Arkansas, he was a meat cutter by day, but then he owned a tavern,” Winston said. “And he was successful, he passed when my dad was 12. And my grandmother, she kept the home.”
On his mother’s side, “I spent a lot of time with my grandparents, and my granddad was a foreman in a soap factory and then he had a business,” Winston said. “So their whole work ethic, their success – they would talk a little bit about what it was like down south. That had a big impact on me and my aspirations growing up.”
Winston’s father was a corporate lawyer, while his mother worked in corporate management.
“In the African American tradition, there is a serious belief in education, a strong work ethic, fairness, loyalty, being up front and honest,” Winston said. “All that came from generations before but especially for me and (my wife) it came from our parents.”
Winston said he was interested in politics from a young age, seeing Chicago Mayor Harold Washington interact with the population.
“For me, he had a big impact in terms of how mayors can change lives for people who have been left out,” he said. “When I was 7, I thought I wanted to be the first Black president.”
His family left Illinois for Minnesota when he was 10 years old.
Winston went to high school at the International School of Minnesota in Eden Prairie.
After graduating, he went to college at Northwestern University in Illinois and got a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Years later, Winston returned to college, attending the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. He was president of his class before getting an MBA.
Winston is married and has three children, ages 18, 17 and 7.
He lived in Brooklyn Park from 2004-2008, and moved back in 2013. “We thought it was a good place to raise a kid,” he said.
Meanwhile, at various times, he owned a personal training and consulting business, worked for Boston Scientific, and worked at a pharmaceutical benefits company.
In 2017, Winston founded Guaranteed America, a business advocacy and consulting firm with clients including African Economic Development Solutions and the Northside Economic Opportunity Network.
He began running for mayor the same year. It would take him multiple tries before securing the seat.
“It was kind of a risk,” he said “I had been involved with politics just from helping other people get elected, being chair of the African American Caucus, so the intent was to get into a little bit of lobbying – it was a slow process getting in.”
Now that he’s been elected mayor, Winston has distanced himself from his lobbying work in an effort to avoid conflicts of interest, he said. “The city is priority now,” he said.
Winston felt compelled to run for office after seeing a lack of opportunities for youth and seniors in the city, he said.
“I was blessed to have been given a ton of opportunities growing up, my parents, grandparents,” he said. “When we moved back I kind of got this sense that there’s all this opportunity to work with businesses, to coordinate, to do things for youth to help the next generation be as competitive as possible, do creative things for seniors, and to really address crime in the right way.”
He felt the city was going in the wrong direction, while the City Council did not appear to have a good rapport, he said.
“Those missed opportunities were depriving future generations,” he said. “Some governing coalition has to be put together to move on these big issues. It may be that we don’t agree on everything but we’ve got to understand that there are actual priorities and solutions and you can’t get bogged down in the personal stuff.”
Increasing Brooklyn Park’s commercial value and lowering residential property taxes will be a priority for Winston as mayor. “Why are we getting outflanked by somebody like Maple Grove?” he said.
Winston defeated opponent Wynfred Russell, who was then a City Council member, in the 2022 election.
Just before taking the mayor’s seat, Winston visited the White House with a group of other first-time mayors. “They kind of talked about some of the resources that are available at the White House,” he said.
The group met with the Secretary of Transportation, Secretary of Labor and Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. He also met with staff from Rep. Dean Phillip’s office.
“It’s up to us to begin to build those relationships and access those resources,” he said.
President Joe Biden introduced himself to the mayors as well.
“They’re leaning heavily on cities to fix these issues but they’re also at a record clip trying to get resources to cities directly,” Winston said. “The president gave us a tour of the Oval Office and then the Situation Room, so it was cool, we weren’t expecting to meet the president.”
Winston said he didn’t run for mayor with aspirations of higher office in mind. “I’m just focused on doing a good job as mayor,” he said.
It “felt good” to recently declare Black History Month for the city of Brooklyn Park, Winston said.
“Many times people are making these declarations and it’s not an actual African American,” he said. “It shows that we’ve made some good progress. It doesn’t mean that we’re anywhere near where we need to be, but we’ve made some good progress in terms of opening up opportunities.”
Winston said that being the city’s first Black mayor wasn’t his main goal when he started campaigning. “I ran because there’s a specific set of issues I wanted to see addressed,” he said.
As he has visited schools, kids that have moved here from the Chicago area have been inspired seeing his ascent to mayor, Winston said.
“I do like that aspect in that it motivates people,” he said.
April Graves
Graves grew up in the Rondo neighborhood in St. Paul, a historically Black neighborhood that was partly demolished during 1960s to make way for Interstate Highway 94.
Now age 42, Graves said she loved growing up in the “vibrant Black” neighborhood, where she was also close to the diversity of the Frogtown neighborhood.
“I lived a few blocks from the Governor’s mansion but also a few blocks from what many people kind of consider the hood,” she said. “I sort of got this feeling of both the haves and the have-nots.”
As a child, Graves said she would often spend time on the front porch and visit with friends and neighbors. She and her friends would often ride their bikes through the neighborhood and meet at block parties, she said.
“There was always a way to stay connected to community members,” she said.
More than a neighborhood, Graves said her family influenced her outlook on life.
When Graves was 8 or 9 years old, her parents, who were an interracial couple, decided to separate. “My parents never really seemed unhappy together but I also kind of felt like if they felt like that was what would make them happier, it made sense to me even at that young age,” she said.
Having a white mother and Black father gave Graves the opportunity to “bridge gaps and understanding and perspective and experiences since I was young,” she said. “There was definitely times where I felt like maybe some of my cousins that were white seemed more well off. They had more privilege, they had more money than my family, but that doesn’t mean that they didn’t still love me.”
Graves said she learned forgiveness and acceptance living with close relationships to her family.
“It’s not your typical nuclear family. There’s a lot of additional family members, fathers, half-brothers and sisters, but everybody is loved equally and accepted equally,” she said. “I think love, forgiveness, grace, and a willingness to try to grow together, that I think really has been a huge part of my value system and the way that I choose to approach life.”
The middle child of a group of five, Graves said she was rarely in trouble as child.
“I learned a lot from my sisters, both what to do and what not to do,” she said. “Other than getting pregnant at a young age … I stayed really focused on school.”
Graves had her first child at age 15. She would eventually have three more children before taking the mayor’s seat.
“I was determined to not get my GED, which is what my older sisters did,” she said. “They got pregnant young as well and they both dropped out of school and got their GEDs. But I wanted to graduate on time with my class, go to college, so I was the first one in my family to do that.
“Part of the reason I was determined to was because I felt like other people, whether that was family members or neighbors or just people that always have something to say, expected me not to (graduate). A lot of the time I have felt motivated to prove people wrong. I’m not going to be someone’s statistic.”
As she got older, Graves said, she worked a lot of “run-of-the-mill” jobs, tending bar at The Read Sea Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar and the Blue Nile restaurant and Lounge. She later spent nine years working for security with a firm called American Security while attending college at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.
“I graduated like a week before I turned 30 and it took me about six years,” she said.
Graves received two awards from Metro State before graduating in December 2010 with a double major in social science and creative writing.
She went on to give the keynote speech at her commencement. “I wasn’t nervous, I was just super, super proud of myself,” she said. “I just was on cloud nine that day. I didn’t even have time to be nervous.”
In her speech, she told her fellow graduates that they define their own success.
“Success can be sitting down for dinner with your family at the end of the day, or resting your head on your pillow at the end of a long day, and telling everybody in the audience that even with all we had done up to this point, we were already successful and that we still had many more successes in front of us,” she said.
In October 2011, Graves bought a house on Brooklyn Boulevard. She initially looked at homes in Maplewood and Roseville, but found a home in Brooklyn Center within her small budget.
“It was a foreclosure – actually I outbid the city of Brooklyn Center to buy it,” she said. “It had the fireplaces, it had the bedrooms, it had the big back yard.”
Her home in Brooklyn Center brought with it a desire for connection with the community, as well as civic engagement, she said. When she first ran for the Brooklyn Center City Council in 2014, she was looking for a way to reconnect with her community, she explained.
“I was trying to figure out how can I get back the feeling of that front porch feeling from my days in Rondo,” she said.
Graves became more involved in schools and considered running for school board, but since there wasn’t a school board election that year, she decided to run for council instead.
Running for office “wasn’t ever really something that I wanted to do and it’s not something I want to do for the rest of my life either,” she said. “The main idea was to do it so that if someone else was paying attention that was younger or more diverse or a woman, they would feel inspired to do it.”
She went on to win, and was the first woman of color elected to the council.
“I figured the timing was right,” she said.
Graves currently works in violence prevention for the city of Minneapolis.
When it came time for her second term, she felt there was work left to do on the council, and ran again. She was again successful.
However, during her second term, she considered stepping away from elected office.
“A lot of people knew I was pretty tired from eight years of being a council member, especially the last few that have been so difficult,” she said.
However, given the divisiveness of the times following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, Graves said she “felt like the city needed me to step up and run for mayor.”
She said she felt that she could bring people together and make city staff members feel welcome in a way they hadn’t recently, and “figured if it was meant to be it would come together.”
Graves defeated incumbent Mike Elliott in 2022, and was sworn in as mayor early in 2023.
Reflecting on her political career, “I feel like I made history in 2015 because I was the first Black female (council member) ... and then now again as the first Black female mayor,” Graves said, “But I didn’t do either thing for that reason. (But) I think it’s important. I hope that history doesn’t forget about me because sometimes our stories are forgotten. And I think that there’s a lot of young people out there that still need to have good role models and to see themselves in positions of leadership.”
“It’s a title. It’s not who I am; it’s a role that I play,” Graves added. “I always try to show up authentically, 100% myself.”
