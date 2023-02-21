For the first time since their founding, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center have Black residents sitting in the mayor’s seat.

This January, Hollies Winston was sworn in as the first Black mayor of Brooklyn Park, while April Graves was sworn in as the first Black woman mayor of Brooklyn Center.

BP23NWbhm-winston.jpg

Hollies Winston
BP23NWbhm-graves.jpg

April Graves

