A smattering of the approximately 450 volunteers for Community Emergency Assistance Program’s Meals on Wheels program left headquarters around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28 with insulated black bags slung over their shoulders, hauling hot apple-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes with Brussels sprouts, a dinner roll and a fresh fruit cup to the home of a local senior.
Next to the entrance for volunteers to take as-needed, a bin of multi-colored dog treats sat next to now-commonplace masks and hand sanitizer, ensuring that even those of the canine variety wouldn’t go hungry.
Richard Habstratt, who has volunteered with the program for approximately five years, shoved a handful of the treats into a Ziplock bag hidden in his sweatshirt pocket after a reminder from Rachel Franklin, program coordinator.
“There’s a high demand for the program, especially as we head into winter and there’s ice on the roads – a lot of seniors are already impacted by food insecurity and then pandemic and winter kind of exacerbates that,” said Katy Briggs, communications and development manager.
The Brooklyn Center-based non profit, located at 7051 Brooklyn Blvd., merged its Meals on Wheels program with the Crystal-based Northwest Suburban Dinner at Your Door program in July 2020, and has continued to grow the program since then.
Enrollment numbers for the program, which serves Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, Robbinsdale, Plymouth, Osseo and the north Camden neighborhood of Minneapolis, have grown from approximately 300 before the merger to more than 450 clients over 27 routes.
With the increase, CEAP has streamlined its cooking process. Previously, meals were prepared at CEAP’s kitchen and were picked up by volunteers in Crystal. Now, all meals are prepared at CEAP, and are picked up at headquarters by volunteers.
The change “makes things more efficient,” Briggs said. “Obviously, the more efficient we are, we can keep costs low to participants, we can grow the program to deliver more meals. … We’re pretty excited about that.”
Demand for the program was strong throughout the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic and has remained substantial despite widely-available vaccines.
Broadly, the program provides hot, lunchtime meals to seniors and other individuals who are not able leave their homes or prepare meals.
A dietitian helps to coordinate menus so that program participants receive one-third of their daily caloric needs, according to Franklin.
While the program pivoted to providing weekly deliveries of frozen meals earlier in the pandemic, it has since shifted back to daily drop-offs for most clients. And largely gone are the strictly phone-based check-ins with seniors instituted to reduce in-person contact.
Some volunteers have developed close relationships with clients, taking them to medical appointments or acting as their voting agent, Briggs said.
“It’s definitely more than just a meal – we’ve actually saved a few people,” Franklin said. “I just heard back from one of the client’s mom that he would have passed away had we not done a welfare check.”
To volunteer with CEAP, visit ceap.org/get-involved or email Jason Wittak, volunteer engagement manager at jason.wittak@ceap.com.
