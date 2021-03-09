A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Emergency Assistance Programs has seen a dramatic increase in new clients.
“Now more than ever the community is in need – we have an over 40% increase in people using our food shelf for the first time,” said Clare Brumback, president of CEAP, which serves Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park.
“Before we might be a stopgap for someone, and our average visit was maybe four times a year. And we are now seeing people come in multiple times even monthly to make sure that they’re getting the freshest and best quality food for their families.”
With so many families finding their bank accounts lower than anticipated, CEAP, headquartered at 7051 Brooklyn Blvd., hopes to realize increased donations during March FoodShare Month.
The annual event, run by Minnesota FoodShare as a program of Greater Minneapolis Community Connections, provides participating food shelves with proportional matches on all food and money donated during the event. The size of a food shelf’s distribution is determined by the amount of money it raises, the amount of food it collects, and the number of clients it supports.
An anonymous donor has committed to providing up to $50,000 in matching funds for CEAP during the drive. “That’s of course very exciting because every donation is going to be more than doubled,” said Katy Briggs, communications and development manager for CEAP.
For the second year, CEAP has organized a “Community Challenge” in an effort to rally local support, organizing off-site food drives and recruiting volunteers.
“Minnesota FoodShare is a long tradition in our community, and this year marks the 40th year,” Brumback said.
“So it’s really exciting for us to participate, and CEAP has been a partner for those many years. And also, we’re always, because of the strength of the Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center community, we’re always in the top five statewide.”
Collections are taking place in the community and on-site at CEAP. “We have civic, faith, and individuals who are collecting food throughout our community,” Brumback said.
CEAP is collecting non perishable foods during the drive. “The staples – flour, sugar, oil, canned goods, rice,” Brumback said. CEAP also collects personal care items such as diapers.
During the pandemic, volunteers have been intentional about providing families with healthy, lasting food options.
“We try and be as careful as we can about curating grocery orders so that grocery orders are not only robust, but make sense in order to make complete meals, and have some creativity in your cooking as well,” Brumback said. “And to stretch those resources in terms of making dishes that you know that would be great for secondary meals like leftovers, those kinds of things.”
Donations do not have be huge to make a difference, Brumback said.
“What we encourage people to do is do their micro food drives, so whether that’s neighbors, whether that’s things that you’re buying on a weekly basis and collecting, whether that’s offices, even if it’s, ‘Gosh, I’m going to get a couple of extra bags of groceries when I go on Saturday and I’m going to drop it by CEAP,’ that drive-thru drop off, we really appreciate all donations this month,” Brumback said.
“Every dollar and every can counts.”
