While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic kept Community Emergency Assistance Programs, located at 7051 Brooklyn Blvd., from hosting it traditional in-person holiday give-aways, the organization still distributed hundreds of gifts to local families, brightening holidays with toys and food.
This year, CEAP “looked to bring people together in safe ways,” said Katy Briggs, communications and development manager.
Toys for Tots, as well as other local organizations and corporations, donated a substantial number of toys to the non-profit, which then distributed toys to families through brief in-person or curbside visits.
“The pandemic has been really challenging and confusing for kids as well, and so it was really great to be able to do something that not only alleviated stress for parents, for adults, but provides some joy for kids too,” Briggs said.
Toys were wrapped in black plastic trash bags for distribution. This helped to keep children from realizing that their parents may be picking up a bag of toys rather than a normal food pickup, Briggs said.
“It could still be a surprise for whichever holiday folks are celebrating,” she said.
CEAP distributed toys for approximately 500 to 600 children this year, Briggs said.
CEAP’s food market continued to distribute holiday meals to families, with holiday-specific items such as cranberry sauce, cornbread, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and whole chickens taking center stage.
Baking kits were also a popular item.
“We had some community partners donate baking-specific items – I think Prince of Peace (church) alone donated like 700 pounds of baking mixes,” Briggs said.
Kits included cake, cookie and frosting mixes, as well as other baking essentials.
The kits were distributed with every donated food order.
“Personally, I think baking is such a huge part of the holidays, or always has been for me, so I think that that’s really special, and we’ve been getting a really positive response for these,” Briggs said. “It sounds like folks are really liking them.”
Seniors were included in CEAP’s treat distribution.
With the onset of winter storms, CEAP’s Meals on Wheels program began distributing “blizzard bags,” to seniors, with food supplies like soup and canned fruits and vegetables for seniors to stow away in the case that volunteers are unable to make deliveries due to inclement weather.
“We also partner with an organization called Gifts for Seniors who provides little gift bags with different items and other treats and things like that, so those go out with Meals on Wheels,” Briggs said.
