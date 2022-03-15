Brooklyn Center-based Community Emergency Assistance Programs is aiming to collect 150,000 pounds of food and $200,000 during its Community Challenge, which runs through April 10.
Coming during the food shelf and service agency’s 50th year of operation, the effort is being aided by Minnesota Foodshare, a statewide faith-based organization that is providing a proportional match for every pound of food collected.
“The CEAP Community Challenge is our fun way of encouraging our community to come together to support our food assistance programs for our neighbors of all ages,” said Katy Briggs, communications and development manager.
CEAP also has a $20,000 match from a group of community partners, meaning that donations during the Community Challenge will be more than doubled, Briggs said.
During the campaign, non perishable foods will be collected at the Brooklyn Park CarMax, Brooklyn Park Fleet Farm, both Brooklyn Park police stations, Brooklyn Park City Hall, Brooklyn Center City Hall, and CEAP’s headquarters.
CEAP will also bring its food collection truck to churches throughout the community for drive-through “Stuff the Truck” events.
“They’re a really safe, mobile way for folks to just drive up. We take their donations out of the vehicle and the whole point is to literally stuff the truck,” Jack Elsnes, community engagement manager for CEAP, said during a March 9 event at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. “ ... It’s a really wonderful, active way for us to get back into (the) community after two years of the pandemic.”
The Community Challenge gives CEAP “a way to tell our story in a more meaningful way,” Elsnes said. “Every dollar and every pound, every can really does count towards serving our community. We saw 32,000 visits last year alone. It’s always busy, there’s always demand.”
“We’re big supporters of CEAP and Foodshare Month is one of the things we do every year,” said Natalia Terfa, pastor at Prince of Peace. “Everybody knows that there’s a lot of need right now and it’s hard to know how to help, particularly when you’re worried about safety. It was a really easy thing for us to say you don’t have to get out of your car.”
Upcoming “Stuff the Truck” events will be hosted from 10 a.m. to noon March 20 at Discover Church, 1400 81st Ave. N.; from 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 26 at Family of God Church, 8625 Zane Ave. N.; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 at Servant of Christ Lutheran Church, 740 E. Hayden Lake Road in Champlin; from 5-7 p.m. March 28 at Eternal Hope Lutheran Church, 10508 Douglas Drive N.; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 3 at Edinbrook Church, 4300 Edinbrook Parkway.
CEAP is in need of non-perishable staples, as well as diapers and baby wipes, Elsnes said.
