The Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center city councils recently voted to reconsider their decisions to withdraw from the Minneapolis Northwest Tourism Bureau. The two cities may partner in the organization with new bylaws and a modified board structure.

After Maple Grove stepped away from the organization to create its own tourism board last year, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center, the organization’s two remaining members, also announced plans to withdraw from the lodging tax-funded group.

