The Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center city councils recently voted to reconsider their decisions to withdraw from the Minneapolis Northwest Tourism Bureau.
After Maple Grove stepped away from the organization to create its own tourism board last year, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center, the organization’s two remaining members, also announced plans to withdraw from the lodging tax-funded group.
However, after a consultant recently recommended the two cities pool their financial resources and modify the organization’s bylaws, both councils voted to reconsider their decisions.
In Brooklyn Center, the measure passed in a 4-0 vote.
In Brooklyn Park, the proposal was met with a lukewarm reception, with Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner casting the lone dissenting vote.
Broadly, the board provides tourism marketing and promotes travel to the cities in the regional and national marketplace.
According to a consultant, it makes financial and marketing sense to keep the two cities in a single tourism bureau.
“The question was do we keep the two cities together and the answer was definitively, yes we have to, said David Holder, CEO of Clarity of Place, the consulting group contracted by both cities to consider the future of the organization.
Stakeholders across the board believe that diversity is a strength shared by both cities, Holder said.
State law allows for cities to levy a 3% lodging tax on hotel stays under 30 days. The law also requires that 95% of the revenue must be used to fund a local tourism convention, visitors bureau, or destination marketing organization.
With the COVID-19 pandemic greatly reducing travel, the bureau faced reduced revenue and its staffing was reduced through attrition, said Breanne Rothstein, Brooklyn Park economic development and housing director.
Likewise, the withdrawal of Maple Grove reduced the board’s revenue by approximately 50%.
After interviews with stakeholders, Holder recommended that the cities develop a new board structure with more seats for city representatives, updated bylaws, a search for a new CEO and a work plan for the bureau for the following year.
The cities would also draft a new contract with the organization outlining the expectations for the agency.
Brooklyn Park response
Brooklyn Park Mayor Lisa Jacobson said she would want to see a new person outside of the existing staff structure hired as the CEO of the organization.
She also said she would prefer to see Brooklyn Park start its own organization.
“It wouldn’t be my first choice of how we do this,” she said. “I believe that if we had the capacity to do this ourselves that would have been our best bet, but we don’t.”
West-Hafner said that while she served as mayor pro tem for eight months while the city was without a permanent mayor, she received a lot of hate mail related to events occurring in Brooklyn Center, so she “would have a different view on (keeping) the Brooklyns together.”
She concurred with Jacobson on the issue of hiring a CEO.
“I’m not 100% sold,” she said.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell, who also serves as chair of the tourism board, said that the organization has done much to promote the city’s diverse events, and can offer competitive marketing programs such as package room deals at local hotels.
“I see the dividends that the tourism board adds to the vitality of our community,” he said. “I’d like to see that continue on.”
Councilmember XP Lee questioned what financial value the board brings to the city and how the new organization may operate, but ultimately voted to support the proposal.
Brooklyn Center response
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said she believed the consensus of the council was that the organization would represent a good use of taxpayer dollars because “we could not do, nor do we have the staffing resources to do what this organization would do.”
Community Development Director Meg Beekman agreed, saying “staff does not have the capacity to manage an organization like this and so the process of creating one from scratch or trying to bring it into the city structure really wasn’t feasible, and so it really was the most cost effective to retain the framework of the existing organization.”
Councilmember Dan Ryan, who said he has been involved with the board for “quite a few years,” spoke in favor of the two cities working together in the organization.
