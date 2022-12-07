Brooklyn Park is hosting a Hmong New Year celebration at the Community Activity Center on Dec. 17.
The event is being organized by the community organization MN Zej Zog, the cities of Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center, and Osseo Area Schools.
Pang Yang, the founder of Mn Zej Zog, said that as Hmong populations in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park have continued to grow in the last decade, demand has also risen for a local New Year celebration.
Yang, a former Hmong language teacher in the Osseo Area School District, said she “heard a common theme that we’re always going to St. Paul” to celebrate at the annual Minnesota Hmong New Year Celebration hosted at the RiverCentre and Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
While approximately 40,000 to 50,000 people attend the St. Paul celebrations, for the local celebration, Yang said she and her partners aimed for a less expensive event that feels “small and homey.”
This year, the space has room for approximately 400 attendees, she said. Last year, the celebration was more restricted in size due to COIVD-19 restrictions.
Yang said she expects tickets to the event to sell out quickly.
The New Year holiday for the Hmong community represents a time to shed the bad events of the past year, “kind of like a cleansing,” Yang said.
For the 60-70% of the local Hmong community that practices shamanism, the New Year also brings spiritual rituals into homes, Yang said.
And while the line between religion and culture can be thin, the New Year celebration does not focus on the religious traditions of the holiday, whether they are rooted in the Hmong shaman tradition or the Christian tradition for those who have converted, Yang said.
This year, for the $5 price of admission, “there will be an entertainment program which will include dancing, singing, traditional folklore, a fashion show along with dinner, and community resource vendors,” said Ai Vang, teen program specialist with Brooklyn Park. “Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center both hold a large Hmong population and we wanted to be able to share this celebration, create awareness and build community with families and friends in both cities.”
The showcase planned for this year was led by youth in the community, and will feature artists from across the Twin Cities, Yang said.
“ A few of our guest performers include Douachi Yang, GY and Mystic Moon, but the stars of the night are our young people who will be leading the show with their own performances and a fashion show showcasing ethnic clothing,” Vang said. “This year, our theme is ‘Txij Hnub No Mus – Lub Neej Yav Pem Suab,’ which means ‘From this day forward – life in the future.’ What are our elders leaving for our young people? How can we continue to preserve our culture and traditions? We wanted to showcase traditional entertainment like kwv txhiaj and lus paj huam (traditional folklore) and also incorporate modern entertainment from artists in the Hmong community including dance and singing.”
The celebration will have food catered from Dala Thai, a Hmong-owned restaurant in Spring Lake Park.
“We will have a variety of Asian food options at the event from eggrolls and Hmong sausage to rice and vegetarian options,” she said.
One of the goals of the event, which is supported financially by a grant from the Minnesota Humanities center and the Hmong American Partnership, is to bridge the gap between communities, Yang said.
She encouraged people of all backgrounds to “come out to get to know what the Hmong community is all about.”
If you go:
Time: Doors open at 4:30, program runs from 5-9 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 17.
Place: Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N.
Tickets: $5 per ticket, including dinner and performance. Children under 2 years old admitted for free.
Tickets: buy online at http://ow.ly/V1A450LPrem, by phone at 763-493-8333 or in person at the Community Activity Center.
