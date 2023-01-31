The Brooklyn Park City Council recently sets dates for the likely primary election and special election to fill former Council Member Susan Pha’s West District City Council seat.
Pha was elected to the Minnesota Senate in the 2022 election, leaving her former Brooklyn Park City Council seat vacant. She submitted her resignation effective Jan. 3, and the council has since declared a vacancy.
The winner of the special election for her seat will serve through Dec. 31, 2024.
State law and the city charter dictate when a special election for a vacant seat can be held. If two or fewer candidates file for the election, there will not be a primary election. If there is no primary election, the special election for the seat may will be scheduled for May 9.
In the likely event that more than two candidates file for the election, the primary election will be May 9 and the special election will be Aug. 8.
Assuming there is a primary election, important dates are as follows: The candidate filing period opens Feb. 14; candidate filing closes Feb. 28; absentee voting in the primary will begin March 24; the primary Election Day is May 8; absentee voting for the special election begins June 23; and the special Election Day is Aug. 8.
Eligible candidates will be required to file an affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition with the city clerk’s office to file for the election. Candidates pay a $25 filing fee. Nominating petitions must signed by at least 25 registered voters from the West District.
According to City Clerk Devin Montero, candidate filing packets are available for pick-up at the City Customer Service Desk, at 5200 85th Ave. N.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.