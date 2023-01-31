BP02NWelection_1.JPG

(SUN POST FILE PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

The Brooklyn Park City Council recently sets dates for the likely primary election and special election to fill former Council Member Susan Pha’s West District City Council seat.

The Brooklyn Park City Council recently sets dates for the likely primary election and special election to fill former Council Member Susan Pha’s West District City Council seat.

Pha was elected to the Minnesota Senate in the 2022 election, leaving her former Brooklyn Park City Council seat vacant. She submitted her resignation effective Jan. 3, and the council has since declared a vacancy.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments