The Brooklyn Park City Council on Sept. 26 approved a 12.4% preliminary budget and levy increase for 2023.
“I bring it with a heavy heart,” said LaTonia Green, finance director. “We will continue to try to get that amount lower.”
The general fund budget for 2022 was adopted at $58.4 million, while the 2023 preliminary budget was adopted at $64.2 million.
While the preliminary budget and levy will see a significant increase for 2023, an increase in overall residential and commercial property values is expected to result in lower property tax rates for owners of median value homes.
The tax rate in 2022 was 48.4%. In the 2023 preliminary levy, it’s 44.4%
“I was shocked to see it still go down,” Green said. “We have an increase in our tax base.”
The council is required by law to approve a preliminary levy before setting a final property tax levy. Once the preliminary levy has been set, the council may lower the levy rate, but not raise it.
The city’s general fund revenues remain highly dependent on property taxes, with 84.2% coming from that source. Licensing and permits account for 4.7%, while charges for services are 4.8%.
Costs for public safety services continue to make up the largest areas of expenditures, with the Police Department accounting for $27.1 million and the Fire Department accounting for $7.5 million.
The operations and maintenance department budget is $8.9 million, while the parks and recreation budget is $5.7 million.
The Finance Department has a $3.1 million budget, while the Community Development Department has a $4.6 million budget.
Cost of living and contractually obligated wage increases result in a $1.2 million budget increase for 2023, while benefits increased $1 million.
Workers compensation and liability costs increased $1.1 million. Salaries and benefits make up 73.2% of the budget.
Brooklyn Park accepted a $3.3 million Federal Emergency Management Agency Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant to hire up to 12 new firefighters in 2021. The grant covers the first three years of costs to hire these new firefighters, but once the grant expires, the city will have to cover the costs of their salaries and benefits.
As a result, the city is aiming to slowly increase its levy and cover these costs.
There is a $710,000 budget and levy increase to cover the eventual costs related to the FEMA grant.
Estimated property market values in the city increased by 18.6% in the last year.
Approximately $170 million in new construction was added to the tax pool.
The median value home in Brooklyn Park has risen from $272,600 in 2021 to $320,400 in 2022.
Assuming stable home values over the past year, for a homeowner with property worth $320,400, the city’s portion of the monthly property tax levy would drop from $133.87 in 2022 to $118.57 in 2023, a decrease of $15.30, Green said.
If the same home rose in value by 10%, the homeowner could expect a $2.07 decrease in monthly taxes, according to Green.
Local government aid funds, which are typically provided by the state Legislature, are expected to dry up for Brooklyn Park in 2023, Green said.
For 2022 the city received $1.46 million in local government aid, which the city typically uses for one-time expenditures due to the unstable nature of state funding.
“It still is a huge hit to our tax base when we have that much of a rapid decrease in our local government aid,” Green said.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson called the complete loss of this state funding pool “a crime,” and questioned why local legislators aren’t doing more to see that funding reinstated.
Homeowners want to have high home values when listing their home on the real estate market, but do not want to pay the tax rates for the remainder of their ownership, she said.
The city ought to do more communication with residents explaining how taxes work, she said.
Councilmember XP Lee concurred, saying the city should put together a worksheet for residents to conduct a mock budgeting process.
Property values were artificially low in Brooklyn Park in recent years, so homeowners are seeing larger jumps in value, Councilmember Susan Pha said.
“We’re going to continue to work to reduce this as much as we can from now until November,” she said.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell asked city staff members to reduce the tax burden on residents when returning with the final budget proposal.
“I know we’re doing the best we can,” Russell said. “Whatever we can do to turn it around would be great.”
