The Brooklyn Park City Council’s newly approved legislative priorities include new commitments to diversity and inclusion, youth mental health resources and the rise in violent crime.
In December, the council requested the additions for the upcoming state legislative session.
“I’m really glad about language changes in here,” Councilmember Susan Pha said. “I think it does make a difference, and makes it more inclusive.”
Diversity is now the first item listed on the overall legislative priority list.
“The city of Brooklyn Park, with our rich racial, ethnic and demographic diversity, is committed to supporting local, state and federal policies and investments that advance the goals of eliminating racial and economic disparities in areas such as housing, employment, transportation, health care (and) safety,” the document reads. “Many of the detailed policies advocated for in this document strive to achieve these goals.”
While the city is continuing to advocate for funding for youth out-of-school programming, youth mental health resources are a new addition.
“Our youth and young adults have experienced a pronounced and prolonged amount of trauma during the last two years given issues such as COVID-19, racial tensions, increase in crime and financial hardship,” the priority list reads. Therefore, the city supports providing “resources that highlight the current situation and support our youth and young adults to effectively manage the currently challenging times.”
Issues related to violent crime are also called out specifically in the document.
“Over the last 18 months, the country, state, region and Brooklyn Park community have experienced a significant increase in certain types of violent crimes, especially those involving guns and crimes against persons,” the document reads. “Repeat offenders of these types of crimes has also been cited as a growing concern. This increase in crimes has led to increased loss of life and injury, decreased livability of neighborhoods, and led some businesses and residents to leave or consider leaving our city.”
The city supports “measures to ensure offenders of violent crimes are held accountable,” the document reads. “We also support rehabilitative resources and strategies that support proven alternative approaches for youth and young adults involved in low-level criminal activities that may not be best served by the traditional criminal justice system. Additionally, we support strategies to address the underlying root causes of community violence including economic and housing stability, educational opportunity, health security, etc.”
The city removed from the priority list a section pertaining to local control over marijuana legalization because the Legislature is unlikely to push for legalization this session, said Jay Stroebel, city manager.
