bp22NWlemongrass.jpg

(SUN POST FILE PHOTO)

Pictured is Lemon Grass after it was remodeled in 2013. Tim Wong of Minneapolis makes a sushi roll behind the sushi bar.

Brooklyn Park’s Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine restaurant, located at 8600 Edinburgh Center Dr., announced on Dec. 20 plans to close next spring.

“All good things must come to an end,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post. “After 18 amazing years, our lease at Lemon Grass is coming to an end, and with that, we have made the difficult decision to close this chapter and our doors permanently.”

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments