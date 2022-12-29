Brooklyn Park’s Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine restaurant, located at 8600 Edinburgh Center Dr., announced on Dec. 20 plans to close next spring.
“All good things must come to an end,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post. “After 18 amazing years, our lease at Lemon Grass is coming to an end, and with that, we have made the difficult decision to close this chapter and our doors permanently.”
The restaurant’s last day of service will be March 31, 2023.
“Lemon Grass has held a very special place in our heart, and we will never forget all of our amazing guests and incredible staff that have been our life-blood for the past 18 years,” the Facebook post reads. “We are thankful beyond words for the years of love and support we have received.”
While the sit-down and take-out restaurant specializing in sushi and Thai food survived the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be the latest closure in a city known more for its small ethnic restaurants than its large chains.
“As we close this chapter, however, we will soon being writing another as we embark upon a new venture and restaurant in Minneapolis, where much of our Lemon Grass family + team will be joining us,” said the Facebook post. “This new chapter will not be a new iteration of Lemon Grass, but rather something entirely different. However, a few fan favorite menu items will be making the journey with us.”
The Facebook post had more than 363 reactions and 118 comments at press time.
“I am heartbroken,” wrote Tim MacMurdo. “So many family moments have been accompanied by visits to Lemon Grass. We will miss this incarnation and see you in the next!”
