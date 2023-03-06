bp09pfchief.jpg

James Driste

James Driste, Brooklyn Park’s first full-time fire chief, died Feb. 17 at the age of 81.

Leading the Fire Department from 1984 to 1999, Driste was the fourth chief in the department’s 66-year history, it was announced in a funeral notice from the Fire Department.

