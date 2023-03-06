James Driste, Brooklyn Park’s first full-time fire chief, died Feb. 17 at the age of 81.
Leading the Fire Department from 1984 to 1999, Driste was the fourth chief in the department’s 66-year history, it was announced in a funeral notice from the Fire Department.
On his way to becoming chief, Driste served in the department as assistant captain, deputy chief, district chief and full-time fire inspector. In all, he spent 35 years with the department.
And following his long firefighting career, Driste remained involved in his community.
“After his retirement Jim continued to serve his community as a member of the Brooklyn Park Lions Club,” Driste’s obituary stated. “He also spent time playing golf and shooting pool with friends. But most of his time was spent with his loving wife, Judy, his children, grand children and great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his generosity and giving nature and trying to help others whenever he could.”
His post-career community service included work with the Brooklyn Park Lions Club, which he joined in 1999, the funeral notice said.
His impact in the community also resonated through his son, Mark, who was a firefighter on the east side of Brooklyn Park from 1997 to 2017, the notice stated.
Driste’s funeral was Feb. 28. Following a fire truck procession, he was buried at Mound Cemetery in Brooklyn Center. All firefighters in the state were invited to pay their respects.
