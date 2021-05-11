With Maple Grove considering ending its relationship with the Northwest Minneapolis Tourism Board, the Brooklyn Park City Council discussed its future with the organization in a work session May 3.
The consensus of the council was to consider moving away from the multi-city tourism board to a Brooklyn Park-only model.
In its current form, the board promotes travel and tourism in three cities: Maple Grove, Brooklyn Park, and Brooklyn Center. The board is funded through lodging taxes levied on hotel room rentals in each city.
“Their main purpose is to jointly market the three cities,” said Breanne Rothstein, Brooklyn Park economic development and housing director.
“At least 50% of their work is focused on attracting events where they don’t know they’re going to be coming to Brooklyn Park. They know they’re going to be coming to northwest Minneapolis. … They’re trying to attract events and tourism from a national perspective and people don’t want to pay to be downtown or don’t want to be downtown because it’s too inconvenient; they look at northwest Minneapolis.
By contract, Maple Grove is required to provide one year’s notice before leaving the board. According to Brooklyn Park’s city staff, Maple Grove informed the board in January that the city would be spending the year evaluating its future participation in the organization.
Six of the board’s 13 members represent Maple Grove businesses or their city government. Maple Grove also has more than half of the total hotel rooms in the consortium, thus contributing more than half of the lodging tax revenue to the approximately $1.8 million pre-COVID budget. As a result, if the city pulls out of the consortium, the organization’s budget will markedly shrink.
Without Maple Grove, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center could continue the operations jointly or develop a new joint powers agreement, branch off onto their own, or do away with the lodging tax and the tourism board as a whole.
With a solo operation, “Brooklyn Park would have more control, particularly around the branding and activities of the board,” Rothstein said, but “the future is uncertain.”
She said that city staff are likely to recommend giving notice to leave the agreement even if the city plans to continue operations with Brooklyn Center.
Brooklyn Park is contractually obligated to provide 18 months’ notice before it could withdraw from the board.
In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooklyn Park’s lodging tax brought in approximately $419,000.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said the city should pull out of the venture and start its own board. The city was not always happy with the level of attention it received in the agreement, and a solo effort would allow the city to focus on its own priorities, she said.
The city ought to not only focus on its own tourism board, but could also develop its own commerce board to promote local businesses, she said.
“We need to be proactive in this,” Jacobson said. “Our businesses deserve attention.”
Rothstein said it would not be uncommon to use lodging tax revenue in this format. A local chamber of commerce tied to the tourism board would likely conform with state law and not require special legislation to be allocated lodging tax funds.
Councilmember Terry Park concurred, saying the city ought to move toward creating its own board.
“I think we have the staff. I think we have the place to be,” he said.
The city could consider funding a combined chamber of commerce and tourism board, then push for special legislation to allow the use excess funds to help create tourist destinations such as a new city festival, Councilmember Susan Pha said.
“I’m not opposed to partnering with Brooklyn Center, but I’m just thinking if it’s specific to Brooklyn Park we can really cater it to Brooklyn Park. We can be very specific in how we want to promote Brooklyn Park,” Pha said.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell, who sits on the Northwest Minneapolis Tourism Board, said the body would be stronger with two member cities rather than one. The city ought to continue to invest in assets that will attract tourism, such as venues with amplified sound, and should embrace the African communities that travel to shop in the city, he said.
Russell called the board “a great asset for the city.”
Brooklyn Park does not have the type of amenities to bring national tourism attraction, Councilmember Boyd Morson said.
“Somebody who’s planning to take a vacation here, and I’m understanding what you’re saying, I don’t think they would have any real plans to come to Brooklyn Park,” he said. “I think that we need to begin to be more aggressive.”
“My thought process goes to having something of our own,” said Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner.
