Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for March 23-30:
THEFT:
• March 23 at 8 p.m., 6100 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 23 at 2 a.m., 6100 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 23 at 1:56 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• March 24 at midnight, 6200 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 24 at 7 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• March 25 at 4 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 26 at 12:52 a.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 26 at 5:58 a.m., 3500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• March 26 at 7 p.m., 8800 block of Iverness Terrace North
• March 27 at 5 p.m., intersection of Regent Drive North and Imperial Avenue North
• March 28 at 10:03 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 28 at 3:45 a.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• March 24 at 3:23 p.m., 10600 block of Sumter Avenue North
• March 27 at 6:27 p.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North
BURGLARY:
• March 26 at 12:06 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 26 at midnight, 8600 block of Edinbrook Crossing North
• March 27 at 10 a.m., 8600 block of Edinbrook Crossing North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 23-29
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 161 calls for the week of March 23-29, including 121 emergency medical service calls. The calls included five hazardous-condition calls and 10 special incidents.
