Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• March 19 at 8:01 a.m., 6300 block of Douglas Drive North

• March 19 at 6 p.m., 7600 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• March 20 at 10 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• March 20 at 4:50 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• March 20 at 11:05 p.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• March 20 at 3 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• March 21 at 4:52 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• March 22 at 11:30 a.m., 7600 block of West Broadway

• March 23 at 6:40 p.m., 7400 block of 75th Circle North

• March 23 at 6 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

• March 23 at 9 p.m., 9900 block of Russell Avenue North

• March 24 at 1 a.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North

• March 24 at 7:14 a.m., 8100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• March 19 at 6;45 a.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• March 22 at 2 a.m., 10000 block of Noble Parkway North

• March 22 at 2 a.m., 10100 block of Noble Parkway North

• March 22 at 2:53 a.m., 4000 block of 101st Avenue North

• March 24 at 4 p.m., 6900 block of 66th Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• March 21 at 2:20 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• March 25 at 8:22 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• March 25 at 7:16 p.m., 3500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• March 25 at 1:56 a.m., 8200 block of Halifax Court North

ROBBERY:

• March 25 at 11 p.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North

• March 25 at 4:57 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 19-25

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 157 calls for the week of March 19-25, including 129 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 3 fire calls, 11 service calls, 6 good intent calls, and 8 false alarm or false calls.

