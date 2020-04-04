Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• March 19 at 8:01 a.m., 6300 block of Douglas Drive North
• March 19 at 6 p.m., 7600 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• March 20 at 10 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 20 at 4:50 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• March 20 at 11:05 p.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• March 20 at 3 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• March 21 at 4:52 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• March 22 at 11:30 a.m., 7600 block of West Broadway
• March 23 at 6:40 p.m., 7400 block of 75th Circle North
• March 23 at 6 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• March 23 at 9 p.m., 9900 block of Russell Avenue North
• March 24 at 1 a.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North
• March 24 at 7:14 a.m., 8100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• March 19 at 6;45 a.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• March 22 at 2 a.m., 10000 block of Noble Parkway North
• March 22 at 2 a.m., 10100 block of Noble Parkway North
• March 22 at 2:53 a.m., 4000 block of 101st Avenue North
• March 24 at 4 p.m., 6900 block of 66th Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• March 21 at 2:20 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• March 25 at 8:22 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• March 25 at 7:16 p.m., 3500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• March 25 at 1:56 a.m., 8200 block of Halifax Court North
ROBBERY:
• March 25 at 11 p.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North
• March 25 at 4:57 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 19-25
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 157 calls for the week of March 19-25, including 129 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 3 fire calls, 11 service calls, 6 good intent calls, and 8 false alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.