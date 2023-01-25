The Brooklyn Park Police Department found and assisted a shooting victim on Jan. 14.

According to a community alert, Brooklyn Park Police officers were dispatched to the 8200 block of Brunswick Avenue North on a report of a male who had sustained gunshot wounds.

