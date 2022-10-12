After arresting two individuals, Brooklyn Park Police are continuing to investigate a Sept. 28 homicide.

At 11:32 p.m., Brooklyn Park Police Officers responded to a shooting on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive, and found one man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

