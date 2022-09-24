Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Sept. 8-15:
THEFT:
• Sept. 9 at 1 a.m., 8200 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Sept. 10 at 5 p.m., 6200 block of 64th Avenue North
• Sept. 10 at 2:41 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Sept. 11 at 9:56 a.m., 6300 block of Douglas Drive North
• Sept. 11 at 12 a.m., 3500 block of 75th Avenue North
• Sept. 11 at 1 a.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
• Sept. 11 at 4:41 p.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway North
• Sept. 13 at 8 p.m., 6400 block of Douglas Drive North
• Sept. 13 at 2:15 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Sept. 13 at 8 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Sept. 13 at 2:27 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m., 7600 block of June Avenue North
• Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Sept. 14 at 3:19 a.m., 1000 block of Pearson Parkway
• Sept. 15 at 12:19 a.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Sept. 10 at 9:03 p.m., 1400 block of 85th Avenue North
• Sept. 11 at 2:30 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Sept. 11 at 2 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Sept. 11 at 5:27 a.m., 9500 block of Oliver Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Sept. 9 a 12:39 a.m., 8700 block of Prestwick Parkway North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Sept. 8-14
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 169 calls for the week of Sept. 8-14, including 124 emergency medical service calls. The calls included one fire call, four hazardous-condition calls, 11 service calls, 11 good-intent calls, and 18 false alarm and false calls.
Community Editor
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
