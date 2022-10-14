Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Sept. 29 through Oct. 6:
THEFT:
• Sept. 30 at 10 p.m., 6400 block of Zane Avenue North
• Sept. 30 at 7:43 p.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North
• Sept. 30 at 10:50 a.m., 5700 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Sept. 30 at 3 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Oct. 3 at 8:43 a.m., 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Oct. 4 at 9:40 a.m., 8000 block of Zane Avenue North
• Oct. 4 at 6 a.m., 5400 block of Kings Crossing North
• Oct. 5 at 1:48 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Oct. 5 at 2:50 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• Oct. 6 at 1:40 a.m., 9100 block of 85th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Sept. 30 at 6:26 a.m., 6500 block of Ronald Place North
• Oct. 1 at 10:15 a.m., 7300 block of 72nd Lane North
• Oct. 2 at 12:29 p.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Oct. 5 at 1:27 p.m., 8800 block of Maplebrook Court North
BURGLARY:
• Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., 6000 block of 72nd Lane North
• Oct. 2 at 1:05 a.m., 8000 block of Douglas Drive North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Sept. 29 to Oct. 5
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 173 calls for the week of Sept. 29 through Oct. 5, including 122 emergency medical service calls. The calls included three fire calls, one overpressure or rupture call, four hazardous-condition calls, 10 service calls, 14 good-intent calls, and 19 false alarm or false calls.
