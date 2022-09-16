Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Sept. 1-7:
THEFT:
• Sept. 1 at 2 a.m., 6300 block of Douglas Drive North
• Sept. 1 at 11:50 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Sept. 1 at 7 p.m., 8400 block of Toledo Avenue North
• Sept. 1 at 1:27 a.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North
• Sept. 3 at 10:26 a.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Sept. 3 at 7 a.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Sept. 3 at 1:45 p.m., 9300 block of 83rd Avenue North
• Sept. 4 at 8 p.m., 6100 block of 65th Avenue North
• Sept. 4 at 2:52 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• Sept. 5 at 6:59 p.m., 6900 block of 76th Avenue North
• Sept. 5 at 4:52 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Sept. 6 at 1 a.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• Sept. 6 at 6:36 a.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• Sept. 6 at 8:23 p.m., 8000 block of Irving Avenue North
• Sept. 7 at 9 p.m., 6200 block of 67th Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Sept. 1 at 9 p.m., intersection of Candlewod Avenue North and Brunswick Drive North
• Sept. 7 at 6:15 p.m., 1700 block of 85th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Sept. 1 at midnight, 1500 block of Sugarloaf Trail North
• Sept. 2 at 9:30 a.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North
• Sept. 2 at 5:06 p.m., 8200 block of Noble Avenue North
• Sept. 6 at 8:51 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Sept. 6 at 6:45 p.m., 9100 block of West River Road
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Sept. 1-7
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 160 calls for the week of Sept. 1-7, including 117 emergency medical service calls. The calls included three fire calls, one overpressure or rupture call, four hazardous-condition calls, eight service calls, 16 good-intent calls, and 11 false alarm or false calls.
