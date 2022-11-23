Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Nov. 10-17:
THEFT:
• Nov. 10 at 12:42 p.m., 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Nov. 10 at 8:38 a.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North
• Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., 6200 block of 67th Avenue North
• Nov. 11 at 10 p.m., 7900 block of Regent Avenue North
• Nov. 11 at 10:20 a.m., 7900 block of Sierra Parkway North
• Nov. 12 at 8:50 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Nov. 12 at 3 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Nov. 12 at 10 p.m., 2700 block of 78th Avenue North
• Nov. 13 at 2:17 a.m., 1800 block of South Meadowood Court
• Nov. 13 at 5 p.m., 9500 block of Scott Circle North
• Nov. 15 at 8 a.m., intersection of 65th Drive North and Douglas Avenue North
• Nov. 15 at 4 p.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Nov. 15 at 8:53 a.m., 7900 block of Zane Avenue North
• Nov. 16 at 2:57 p.m., 7600 block of Northland Drive North
• Nov. 16 at 4:32 p.m., 7900 block of Yates Avenue North
• Nov. 16 at 4:15 a.m., 7900 block of Orchard Avenue North
• Nov. 16 at 4:08 p.m., 7600 block of Aldrich Circle North
ROBBERY:
• Nov. 11 at 7:45 p.m., 5400 block of 85th Avenue North
• Nov. 12 at 3:35 a.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North
• Nov. 15 at 7:40 p.m., 6100 block of Century Boulevard
ASSAULT:
• Nov. 11 at 11:55 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Nov. 13 at 10:38 p.m., 6400 block of Zane Avenue North
• Nov. 15 at 3:15 p.m., 7600 block of West Broadway
BURGLARY:
• Nov. 13 at 4:40 p.m., 7800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Nov. 13 at 9:30 p.m., 1900 block of 87th Trail North
• Nov. 15 at 8:20 a.m., 9400 block of West Broadway
• Nov. 16 at 5:38 p.m., 7800 block of 73rd Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Nov. 10-16
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 196 calls for the week of Nov. 10-16, including 148 emergency medical service calls. The calls included one rupture or overheat call, eight hazardous-condition calls, five service calls, 12 good-intent calls, and 22 false alarm or false calls.
