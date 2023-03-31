Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for March 16-22:
THEFT:
• March 16 at 5 p.m., 6200 block of 67th Avenue North
• March 16 at 12:30 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 17 at 9:07 p.m., 6000 block of Candlewood Drive North
• March 17 at 8:12 p.m., 1500 block of Sugarloaf Trail North
• March 18 at 1:05 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• March 18 at 5:25 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• March 18 at 6:30 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• March 19 at 7 p.m., 7000 block of Northland Drive North
• March 19 at 6 p.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North
• March 20 at 10 p.m., 7400 block of West River Road Court North
• March 21 at 2:30 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• March 21 at 1 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 21 at 8:15 a.m., 10000 block of Butternut Circle North
• March 22 at 3:15 p.m., 6400 block of 67th Avenue North
• March 22 at 11:17 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
ASSAULT:
• March 18 at 1:30 p.m., 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North
• March 18 at 11:28 p.m., 7300 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• March 21 at 10:35 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• March 19 at 11:40 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• March 20 at 4:30 p.m., 6400 block of Vera Cruz Lane North
• March 20 at 6 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 16-22
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 189 calls for the week of March 16-22, including 146 emergency medical service calls. The calls included nine hazardous-condition calls and 20 special-incident calls.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota.
Community Editor
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
