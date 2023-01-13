Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Dec. 29 to Jan. 5:
THEFT:
• Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North
• Dec. 29 at 11:41 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Dec. 30 at 11:01 a.m., 600 block of 78th Avenue North
• Dec. 30 at 1:53 p.m., 3800 block of Brookdale Circle North
• Dec. 30 at 5:15 p.m., 8400 block of 89th Avenue North
• Dec. 31 at 11 a.m., 2800 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Dec. 31 at 2:21 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North
• Jan. 2 at 2 p.m., 7000 block of 62nd Avenue North
• Jan. 3 at 6:17 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Jan. 3 at 3:30 p.m., 7300 block of 78th Avenue North
• Jan. 3 at 3:31 p.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North
• Jan. 4 at 5 a.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
ROBBERY:
• Dec. 31 at 3:06 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
ASSAULT:
• Jan. 1 at 8:16 a.m., 7400 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Jan. 1 at 5:44 p.m., 5500 block of 81st Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Jan. 1 at 5:31 a.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Dec. 29-Jan. 5
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 172 calls for the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 5, including 132 emergency medical service calls. The calls included eight hazardous-condition calls, 21 special incidents, and one false alarm or false call.
