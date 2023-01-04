Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Dec. 21-28:
THEFT:
• Dec. 21 at 4:43 a.m., 7200 block of Camden Avenue North
• Dec. 21 at 5:49 a.m., unnamed block of 83rd Avenue North
• Dec. 22 at 3:10 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 24 at 2:25 p.m., 8500 block of Jefferson Lane North
• Dec. 24 at 12:38 a.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North
• Dec. 26 at 11:40 a.m., 6000 block of Century Boulevard
• Dec. 27 at 1:37 p.m., 6700 block of Boone Avenue North
• Dec. 27 at 6:15 a.m., 4300 block of Marigold Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Dec. 27 at 2:15 p.m., 6400 block of 91st Trail North
ASSAULT:
• Dec. 21 at 12:15 a.m., 6200 block of 68th Avenue North
• Dec. 23 at 4:26 p.m., 7300 block of Colorado Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 22 at 3:31 a.m., 9700 block of Schreiber Terrace North
• Dec. 24 at 11:01 a.m., 9000 block of 66th Avenue North
• Dec. 25 at 8:52 a.m., 5800 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North
• Dec. 26 at midnight, 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Dec. 21-27
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 205 calls for the week of Dec. 21-27, including 142 emergency medical service calls. The calls included 29 special-incident calls, 10 hazardous-condition calls, and four good-intent calls.
