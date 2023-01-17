The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where one victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a community alert, police officers were dispatched to a shooting at 7:15 p.m. at the BP Gas station at 8080 Brooklyn Blvd. Responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

