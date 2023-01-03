BP05SCcommissioner.jpg

Minnesota’s new education commissioner, Willie Jett II, is a native of Brooklyn Park and has worked in school districts including Osseo, Hopkins, Minneapolis and Anoka-Hennepin.

Brooklyn Park native Willie Jett II was recently appointed by Gov. Tim Walz as the state’s new commissioner of education.

Jett, who grew up in Brooklyn Park and was an all-state point guard at Osseo High School, will succeed Commissioner Heather Mueller as education commissioner during the governor’s second term.

