Brooklyn Park native Willie Jett II was recently appointed by Gov. Tim Walz as the state’s new commissioner of education.
Jett, who grew up in Brooklyn Park and was an all-state point guard at Osseo High School, will succeed Commissioner Heather Mueller as education commissioner during the governor’s second term.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Commissioner of Education under Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor (Peggy) Flanagan,” Jett said in a press release. “Great work happens in community, and I look forward to partnering with educators, legislators, businesses, and higher education. Together, we will continue to advance access and opportunity for every child in every corner of Minnesota.”
As a teacher, Jett spent time in the Osseo, Hopkins, Minneapolis and Anoka-Hennepin school districts. He has served as assistant principal at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park, interim principal at North View Junior High, also in Brooklyn Park, and as principal of Hopkins High School.
In 2013, while he was an assistant superintendent at the St. Paul school district, Jett interviewed for the role of superintendent at Brooklyn Center Schools. He was hired as Superintendent in St. Cloud the same year.
In October 2021, he announced plans to step down from his position at St. Cloud Schools, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
“Having worked in school districts from St. Cloud to St. Paul, Willie Jett understands the shared challenges and diverse needs of schools across our state,” Walz said. “I look forward to working together to ensure every child in Minnesota receives a world-class education, no matter their race or zip code.”
Jett is an instructor in the University of Minnesota’s education administration licensure program.
“We are looking forward to working with Mr. Jett on the issues that matter most to Minnesotans and educators,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota.
“From the opportunity gaps faced by our BIPOC students, to reducing class sizes, to providing sufficient mental health services, to stabilizing the educator workforce through improved compensation from the first day through a dignified retirement, there are unprecedented challenges for Minnesota schools right now. We’re eager to begin the hard work of finding solutions with the new commissioner.”
Jett has a master’s degree in education from the University of Pittsburgh, and a K-12 administrative licensure and superintendent licensure from the University of Minnesota.
“Willie Jett is a skilled, thoughtful leader dedicated to the success of education and public schools,” said Flanagan. “With extensive administrative experience and a deep focus on equity, I know that he is ready to step up to the challenge to ensure that our students, teachers, and administrators have the tools, resources, and support they need to be successful.”
