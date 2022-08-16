BP18PFbruley.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Mark Bruley, pictured here talking with a resident at an Aug. 10 open house, has been selected as the top candidate for the next chief of police in Brooklyn Park. He has spent 27 years as a Brooklyn Park Police Officer.

Mark Bruley has been selected as the top candidate for the next chief of police in Brooklyn Park.

Bruley, who has served as interim chief since former Chief Craig Enevoldsen’s retirement on June 29, has spent 27 years as a Brooklyn Park Police Officer.

