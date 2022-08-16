Mark Bruley, pictured here talking with a resident at an Aug. 10 open house, has been selected as the top candidate for the next chief of police in Brooklyn Park. He has spent 27 years as a Brooklyn Park Police Officer.
Mark Bruley has been selected as the top candidate for the next chief of police in Brooklyn Park.
Bruley, who has served as interim chief since former Chief Craig Enevoldsen’s retirement on June 29, has spent 27 years as a Brooklyn Park Police Officer.
Prior to serving as interim chief, he was serving as deputy chief.
The city hosted an open house to introduce Bruley to the community Aug. 10 in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
“One of the jobs of the city manager is to make recommendations to the City Council for all of our department director positions including police chief,” City Manager Jay Stroebel said in a video promoting the open house released by the city on social media. “We recently launched a nationwide search to hire our next police chief, recruiting candidates from across the country. And I’m happy to introduce the finalist from that process is our own deputy chief, Mark Bruley.”
“He’s provided extraordinary leadership, and he’s very focused on continuous improvement as one of his key areas of interest,” Stroebel added.
Bruley has a wife, three sons, and a black lab, according to the city.
“One of the reasons I want to be a police chief is I love the leadership position,” Bruley said. “I love the leadership of the men and women of the great Brooklyn Park police department and I also love the opportunity to lead the community.”
He said he wants to work with the community to reduce crime rates in Brooklyn Park.
“If you’ve been around Brooklyn Park or around any other cities in the nation, you will see that there is a rise in crime,” Bruley said. “To address this crime, I believe that it takes a leader that connects the people with the police department to join arm-in-arm to combat these issues.”
Enevoldsen had served as chief since October 2013. He spent 31 years with the Police Department.
When he addressed the council two days before his retirement, he said he “believes you have the leadership in place right now to lead this Police Department and this community through the summer and going forward. I think Deputy Chief Bruley can do amazing things and he can make the Police Department and the city even better.”
