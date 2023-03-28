The Brooklyn Park City Council recently moved ahead with two measures to pause new land development in portions of the city for the next six months.
The council on March 13 approved a six-month moratorium on development of properties located north of 93rd Avenue and west of Regent while the city conducts a planning study.
Meanwhile, acting as the Economic Development Authority, the council directed city staff members to pause redevelopment on EDA-owned properties while considering the city’s future tax base.
Work on some projects will continue, or in some cases, developers will be able to apply for a waiver.
“I don’t want developers to think that when they put in a number of years that we’re going to change course without due consideration,” said Mayor Hollies Winston.
Moratorium
According to Paul Mogush, planning director, the Brooklyn Park City Council discussed plans to achieve a more secure tax base in the northwestern portion of the city at the Feb. 27 and March 6 work sessions.
Following those discussions, the council asked city staff to draft an ordinance creating a moratorium on new development for the least-developed northwest quadrant of the city.
The ordinance “declares that the City Council finds that it is necessary to conduct a study to consider the types of developments and land uses in the northwest portion of the city that would be appropriate in order to maximize the city’s tax base,” and “prevents submittal of applications for new development in the affected area,” according to council agenda documents.
Existing building owners may still apply for changes of use, and any pending applications that have already been considered by the Planning Commission are exempt.
“The City Council finds that it is necessary to conduct a study to consider the types of developments and land uses in the northwest portion of the city that would be appropriate in order to maximize the city’s tax base,” reads the approved ordinance.
“The study may also identify appropriate changes, if any, that should be made to the city’s official land use controls, including but not limited to the city’s zoning ordinance and Comprehensive Plan to accomplish that goal.”
There are approximately 800 acres of undeveloped land located in the northwest quadrant of the city, Mogush said.
City staff members estimate that the moratorium could cause “delayed or lost revenue at $780,000 to $1,170,000,” according to council documents.
The council asked city staff to amend the ordinance to allow for a waiver application process.
Doran Construction, the developer that constructed the 610 West Apartment complex, has plans to expand the project and asked city staff members about the possibility of a waiver, Mogush said.
Winston spoke in support of the moratorium and the waiver process, and said the council already discussed the matter extensively.
Council Member XP Lee opposed the moratorium, saying the council would “be shooting ourselves in the foot.”
“If the moratorium is going to go until November, (we) might as well expect that not a lot of developers are going to put in (proposals) pretty much until next year,” Lee said.
He spoke in favor of a waiver process.
“I definitely think something like that should be a part of it,” he said.
Council members Nichole Klonowski and Christian Eriksen spoke in favor of including the waiver process as well.
EDA properties
The Brooklyn Park Economic Development Authority owns approximately 80 acres of developable land.
In February, the council, acting as the EDA, reviewed proposals related to the city-owned Metro Transit Park and Ride site at Highway 610 and Noble and the Huntington Pointe site at Regent and Brooklyn Boulevard.
During this process, the relatively new council decided to take a six-month break from considering development applications while crafting a shared vision for the city’s future development.
City staff returned with a more specific proposal formalizing the details of the decision in March.
The council plans to move ahead with development as planned at the long-planned Christina’s Childcare facility on Brooklyn Boulevard, the Tessman Ridge apartment proposal near North Hennepin Community College, and a multi-family housing development proposed by Real Estate Equities.
Meanwhile, the council directed city staff members to continue in good faith discussions with developers considering projects at several other city-owned sites including the Park and Ride and Regent sites.
The city will “study ways in which we can strive towards the goals of economic development and tax base development with the remainder of the EDA-owned sites,” Berggren said.
Klonowski said that developers have already invested significant funding in their existing projects, so it is fair to continue discussions while the city considers future plans.
