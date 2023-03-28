BP30NWmoratorium.JPG

(SUBMITTED IMAGE)

A map of the undeveloped land in the northwestern portion of Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park City Council recently moved ahead with two measures to pause new land development in portions of the city for the next six months.

The council on March 13 approved a six-month moratorium on development of properties located north of 93rd Avenue and west of Regent while the city conducts a planning study.

