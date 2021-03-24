The seven candidates running in Brooklyn Parks’ special election to fill the vacant mayor’s seat met in a March 16 League of Women Voters forum at City Hall.
The candidates are currently competing for the top two spots in the April 13 primary election. The top two candidates from the primary will again face off on special election day Aug. 10.
Candidates running in the primary are Yelena S. Kurdyumova, Boyd Morson, Mark Mata, Hollies Winston, Wynfred Russell, Benjamin Osemenam and Lisa Jacobson.
In the forum, each candidate was given an opportunity to respond to a series of questions and lay out their political agendas if elected as the next mayor.
Top issues
Candidates were asked to list their top issues to address if elected mayor.
Kurdyumova said that reducing violent crime, stopping the growth of property taxes for homeowners, and identifying a new corridor for the Bottineau Blue Line Light Rail extension project would be critical issues she would address if elected.
“I shall work together with the Police Department to determine and eliminate potential causes leading to violent crimes and racial and national conflicts,” she said. “When it becomes available, I shall use the report which is being done by Wilder Research company, which will evaluate Brooklyn Park Police work and areas for improvement.”
Mata, who has served two non-consecutive terms on the council, said reducing the city’s property taxes has always been at the forefront of his goals. “I’m not here to take your money and then go spend it wildly,” he said. “My record shows that I’m fiscally conservative with your money.”
Incorporating water purification and softening equipment into the city’s water plant, as well as increasing access to affordable housing, reduced property taxes, and improved police and community relationships topped Osemenam’s agenda. “I will support all measure and policies that reduce our property tax,” he said.
Morson said his main focus is to have a safe city, offering a reference to Detroit’s Project Green Light as a potential model for the future. In the program, private businesses install cameras on their property giving police real-time access to video footage. “The camera’s so detailed it can record a tattoo on somebody’s neck in full detail,” he said. “Crime is one of the most important things here.”
Russell said his approach to public safety would be holistic, looking “at all the social determinants that conspire to cause a lot of crime in the city.” Economic development, support for small business, affordable housing, and public health issues are among Russell’s other stated priorities.
“When you go around 63rd and you hear people say, ‘Hey, I’m tired of hearing about the gunshots,’ and then you hear folks throughout Brooklyn Park saying, ‘Hey, I’m tired of worrying about my car being carjacked,’ or some other issues, there’s a very real issue,” Winston said.
Public safety issues are twofold: Police officers need to be outside of their squad cars making connections with the community, but also, the city’s youth need more economic opportunities, he said.
Jacobson, who is now in her second term representing the city’s East District on the council, said that there is room to improve police and community relations, as well as address the root causes of violent crime. Issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, public transportation and neighborhood pride will also be important, she said.
“It’s time that we come together as a truly united community for the betterment of everyone,” Jacobson said.
Property taxes
Mata, who historically has opposed increases to the city’s budget while serving on the council, said he would continue to oppose increases in the city manager’s budget proposals. “Vote no, it’s real simple,” he said.
Residents seeing unfair increases in their taxes ought to challenge their property’s assessed value, he said.
Winston, a member of the city’s Budget Advisory Commission, said that opposing budget increases is not the only way to impact final levies. The city needs new and diverse businesses to shift the property tax burden off residents’ shoulders, he said.
“Simply saying no to the city administrator isn’t quite enough, there has to be real solutions there,” Winston said.
Osemenam offered a blanket refusal to increased property taxes, saying the city needs to find new revenue sources beyond property taxes. “Brooklyn Park residents, read my lips: I will not raise your property taxes. I will reduce it,” he said.
Morson called promises to keep taxes stagnant “not realistic.” While he opposes raising taxes, the city does have financial commitments to live up to and costs that are beyond the council’s control, he said.
With property values increasing, the city needs to balance its needs, Jacobson said. The council cut jobs in the last budget, but still provides core services, she said.
“We had to weigh out – we were in the middle of a pandemic – what was necessary to do for the core services versus what was nice to do,” she said. “All (core services) cost money.”
Russell said that as mayor, he would work to keep property taxes flat and affordable for everyone, and not spend the city’s money irresponsibly. “How do I do that? I do that by ensuring that we have a diverse mix of businesses coming into the city, focusing on service fees and other fees to try to offset that,” he said.
“I think it’s a big problem for Brooklyn Park residents at present, especially when you have this pandemic, the growing property taxes,” Kurdyumova said. The tax burden should be shifted to larger businesses, she said.
Hard water
Brooklyn Park’s notoriously hard water was another topic of discussion for candidates.
Osemenam said he intends to work with city staff to begin treating water at the city source rather than in residents’ homes.
The city’s hard water issues are not unique, and the city should look elsewhere in the state and country to find solutions, Morson said.
While hard water is an issue for homeowners, it is expensive to treat at a city-wide level and unnecessary for uses like gardening, Mata said. The council ought to work with staff to bring the hardness to a level that is agreeable and fiscally responsible, he said.
Winston also said the issue could become expensive, and deserves a cost-benefit analysis. The issue is not as high on his priority list as issues such as police reform, he said.
While the city’s residents voted against addressing the city’s hard water in the past, there could be another opportunity to determine the public’s interest in softening the city’s water supply, Jacobson said.
Kurdyumova concurred, saying the question deserves another cost evaluation.
While Russell said he drinks the city’s tap water, there is room to improve its quality. “It’s been a problem for a long time,” he said.
To view the forum in its entirety, visit tinyurl.com/9ja4ykw.
