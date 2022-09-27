The majority of the candidates running for mayor and City Council in Brooklyn Park met for a candidate forum Sept. 20 in the Brooklyn Park City Council Chambers, with crime prevention rising as a top issue among candidates.
The forum, which was hosted by the League of Women Voters, brought the two Mayoral candidates Hollies Winston and Wynfred Russell together to discuss their platforms.
Among West District council candidates, Maria Tran attended, while Tonja West-Hafner, who currently sits on the council, was absent.
Central District candidate Teshite Wako attended, while Nichole Klonowski did not.
Both East District candidates, Indred Alexander and Christian Eriksen, attended the forum.
Mayor candidates talk crime
Winston said that after working in several Fortune 500 companies, he now works as an advocate for small businesses.
Russell said that he has worked at the University of Minnesota in public health research, and has also served as an advocate and activist.
Both candidates used the forum to highlight their different approaches to public safety, as well their overall platforms.
“We all can see or have seen that experience matters,” said Russell, a current city councilmember in Brooklyn Park. “We see what is happening to our neighbors next door when you have someone who doesn’t have that experience in this position, and the track record, and building the relationship that we’ve built over the years. What we see happening next door, I’m afraid it may happen to us here in Brooklyn Park.”
He said if elected, he would work to represent the entire city, and not one entity or group.
Winston thanked Russell for attending the forum and engaging in debates with him. “I know that we have a difference in terms of whether we should look backwards versus looking forwards, whether we believe we can stop crime upstream before it gets to prosecutors or we need to have someone else take care of it for us downstream,” he said.
The status quo isn’t working for the residents, “and we need fresh ideas and leaders willing to work in tandem with our community,” Winston said.
When asked about the city’s new police chief, Mark Bruley, and the relationship between the Police Department and the community, Winston said he had seen encouraging engagement between the department and community at Huntington Place Apartments.
“The question is not just about Bruley, even though I at this point I have faith, I think the other question is we haven’t done a great job in terms of youth involvement below 85th (Avenue),” he said. “So, how do we invest in that more so that children are moving in the right direction and they have those opportunities?”
Russell said Bruley “has already shown us he’s going to be a great police chief, and that’s why I voted to hire him.”
The department’s engagement work is already showing results, he said.
While the Police Department is adequately funded and youth programming is available, “the problem that I think we need to address, and I’ve started having conversations prior to coming here just with the police chief and some state legislators, talking about how we can fundamentally address crime, and that is through the prosecution,” Russell said. “When we arrest kids here, folks here and send them to Hennepin County, they get out of jail with a slap on the wrist.”
Winston said, “You have to continue to fully fund the police – I mean that’s obvious,” and that “you have to invest in youth programming heavily in areas where you don’t necessary have a lot to do” to reduce crime in the community.
Council candidates
Wako said he is a 20-year resident with a family of five. He is chief financial officer for “one of the largest nonprofits in the Twin Cities,” he said.
He is also vice chair of the Budget Advisory Commission and said he wants to bring his experience and skills to help serve the city.
“When it comes to crime, definitely the status quo hasn’t worked,” he said. “The status quo of arrest everyone, take them to the jail, hasn’t worked.”
The city’s image as an area with high crime is damaging to the city at-large, he said.
Tran said she has experienced racism, sexism and domestic abuse, making her a “motivated human rights activist.”
“That’s my passion to fight for others,” she said.
To combat crime, “the very important thing is bridging the gap between communities,” Tran said. “Make the unknown become known.”
Eriksen said he is a life-long Brooklyn Park resident and is a member of the Human Rights Commission.
He said public safety has risen to be the top resident concern in recent months.
“I want to be a councilmember and serve on a City Council and in a city government that listens well to every one of our residents,” he said. “I want our City Council and our city government to honor the dignity and humanity of every one of our neighbors.”
He said the answer to reducing crime lies with “investing in our youth.”
To do well, children need safe and clean housing, food and financial security, and safe schools, Eriksen said.
Alexander said she is a 27-year resident and a small business owner and an insurance broker.
“As an advocate of Brooklyn Park residents I would like to prioritize public safety by decreasing violent crime and improving the safety of our highways and streets,” she said.
She said she was “kind of disappointed,” with the idea that solutions to crime lie with issues of prosecution.
“We’re seeing a rise in crime because these children are dealing with issues – there’s a lot of mental health issues. We’ve just come out of a pandemic, and I think instead of just trying to put people in jail we really need to try to understand what the problems are and how we can address those issues.”
View the full candidate forum at tinyurl.com/yckp2c5z.
