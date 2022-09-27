BP29NWforum-winston.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Hollies Winston
BP29NWforum-russell.JPG

Wynfred Russell
BP29NWforum-alexander.JPG

Indred Alexander
BP29NWforum-eriksen.JPG

Christian Eriksen
BP29NWforum-tran.JPG

Maria Tran
BP29NWforum-wako.JPG

Teshite Wako

The majority of the candidates running for mayor and City Council in Brooklyn Park met for a candidate forum Sept. 20 in the Brooklyn Park City Council Chambers, with crime prevention rising as a top issue among candidates.

The forum, which was hosted by the League of Women Voters, brought the two Mayoral candidates Hollies Winston and Wynfred Russell together to discuss their platforms.

