A Brooklyn Park man will forfeit his vehicle, a boat and trailer, and an apartment and other real estate holdings in Kenya after pleading guilty to fraud in the Feeding Our Future scheme.
Liban Yasin Alishire, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and money laundering on Jan. 24.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Alishire helped to operate Community Enhancement Services and Lake Street Kitchen.
He enrolled the two organizations in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future. Through the program, site could receive reimbursement for providing meals to low-income children.
Community Enhancement Services claimed to have served more than 800,000 meals between February and October 2021, while Lake Street Kitchen claimed to have served more than 70,000 meals between Dec. 2020 and April 2021.
However, the reimbursement claims were largely falsified, with the organizations serving a much smaller portion of meals.
“Alishire admits that after enrolling in the Federal Child Nutrition Program, he began submitting fraudulent claims for reimbursement for serving meals to hundreds or thousands of children a day,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
“Alishire falsified invoices to document the purchase of food, and the preparation and submitting of falsified attendance rosters purporting to document the names of children who received meals. Alishire also operated a distribution company, Ace Distribution Services, that purported to provide meals to be served to children at the Community Enhancement Services site.”
Using shell companies, Alishire laundered the funds he collected through the scheme and transfered the money to himself and his co-conspirators.
Alishire claimed $2.4 million in Federal Child Nutrition Funds, with Feeding Our Future paying out $1.7 million to him and his co-conspirators. He kept $712,084 in fraudulent funds for himself.
He used a shell company called Hoodo Properties to conduct a $326,300 wire transfer toward the purchase of Karibu Palms Resort in Diani Beach, Kenya.
As part of his guilty plea, he will forfeit a Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Karibu Palms Resort in Kenya, an apartment in Nairobi, Kenya, and a boat.
He also agreed to a $712,084 forfeiture money judgment.
