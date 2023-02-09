A Brooklyn Park man will forfeit his vehicle, a boat and trailer, and an apartment and other real estate holdings in Kenya after pleading guilty to fraud in the Feeding Our Future scheme.

Liban Yasin Alishire, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and money laundering on Jan. 24.

