A Brooklyn Park man was fatally shot outside of a bar in Minneapolis Sept. 9, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cortez Crumble, 34, was shot and killed near Bullwinkle’s Saloon at 1429 Washington Ave. S.

