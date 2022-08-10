bp11nwwastestorage graphic.jpg

(Illustration courtesy city of Brooklyn Park)

An illustration shows the ways waste containers can currently be stored in Brooklyn Park. A proposed ordinance change would provide another option for storage.
bp11nwwastestorage map.jpg

(Map courtesy city of Brooklyn Center)

According to this map, most cities in the west metro allow waste containers to be stored on the side of the house.

Out of all the complaints fielded by the city of Brooklyn Park’s code inspectors, grievances about visible trash cans are the most common.

Due to difficulties in enforcement for the city, and in compliance for some residents, the City Council is entertaining a proposal that would allow residents at one- and two-family homes to store their waste containers on the side of their home without the need for a screening structure.

