Out of all the complaints fielded by the city of Brooklyn Park’s code inspectors, grievances about visible trash cans are the most common.
Due to difficulties in enforcement for the city, and in compliance for some residents, the City Council is entertaining a proposal that would allow residents at one- and two-family homes to store their waste containers on the side of their home without the need for a screening structure.
The proposal has received robust feedback from the community, according to Jason Newby, inspections and environmental health manager for Brooklyn Park. “A lot of feedback has been against it, but there’s also a lot for this change,” he told the Sun Post.
The city is accepting feedback on the proposed code change at brooklynpark.org/waste-containers, and residents will have further opportunity to speak their mind at an Aug. 22 public hearing, where the City Council will hear a first reading of the proposed ordinance, ahead of an expected council vote Sept. 12.
If the council – which, Newby noted, was receptive to the proposal at a June work session – approves the proposal, it will free up time for the city’s inspections division.
Last year, the city received over 800 complaints of improperly stored waste bins, he said, but “a small percentage of residents account for about 90% of the complaints we get.”
And those complaints aren’t about egregious eyesores, such as “a can that’s a nuisance or it’s tipped over or overflowing or creating an issue of odors or something. It’s truly just, you can see it from the street after pick-up day,” Newby said.
Most cities in the west metro allow waste containers to be stored on the side of the house, according to the city of Brooklyn Park.
Under the proposed ordinance, it would still be a violation if trash containers are overflowing or surrounded by litter, or if there are extra trash bags stored outside the bins. Additionally, homeowners’ associations could retain their own rules for waste storage.
One complication in enforcing the current ordinance is that when inspectors respond to one complaint, they’ll find several more violations in the area, and will be obligated to address those, too. A video explaining the proposal on the city’s Facebook page stresses that enforcing the ordinance takes attention away from bigger issues.
There are several factors that cause residents to not comply with the current rule, Newby said. Some people put their trash cans outside in the winter because they need room in their garage to store their car. Or in the summer, some will store their cans outside because they want to keep the pungent garbage out of their garage.
Some residents have physical limitations preventing them from bringing their trash to the curb on collection day, and have an agreement with their trash hauler to pick up their bins from the front of their property, Newby noted.
Many don’t know they’re violating the code until they get a notice from the city. “This isn’t top of mind for a lot of folks,” Newby said.
A 2021 resident survey commissioned by the city showed that most residents were satisfied with the current code enforcement for waste container storage. Sixty-seven percent of respondents felt the city’s enforcement of the code was “about right,” while 26% said it was “not tough enough.” Six percent said the city was “too tough” in enforcement.
The city’s goal is voluntary compliance, but escalating warnings can lead to a $50 fine. Despite enforcement efforts, Newby said, “long-term compliance can be difficult for a variety of reasons for residents.”
