Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley addresses reporters in the Brooklyn Park Police Station on March 22. Brooklyn Park, along with Hennepin County and North Memorial Health, unveiled a pilot program  where social workers and community paramedics respond to mental health-related and other non-criminal 911 calls for service.

Brooklyn Park, Hennepin County, and North Memorial Health unveiled on March 22 a pilot program where social workers and paramedics respond to mental health-related and other non-criminal 911 calls for service.

Called the Alternative Response Team, the two-year pilot program was launched in December 2022 and is the first of its kind in the state.

A social worker in the Alternative Response Team responds to a phone call.
Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde, former Mayor of Brooklyn Park, said “data shows that Brooklyn Park has the highest incidents of 911 calls that could be served by an alternative response.”

