Six Brooklyn Park businesses were granted the city’s first licenses for THC sales last week.
The City Council approved the licenses with a 5-1 vote during its Feb. 27 meeting, following up on its December approval of an ordinance regulating THC sales. Minnesota cities began crafting such ordinances after the state Legislature passed a law in July eliminating a gray area regarding the legality of hemp-derived THC.
The federal 2018 Farm Bill defined legal hemp, which has long been grown for its use as a fiber, as a cannabis plant containing less than .3% THC by weight. That threshold also applies to products containing hemp derivatives, such as gummies, cookies and seltzers, which can be infused with enough THC to produce a high while still meeting the requirements of the Farm Bill.
The owner of one of the businesses granted a THC license last week, E-Vapor and Tobacco, said he’s been selling products containing hemp-derived THC for years.
“These products that are being sold right now, they’ve been legal to sell since 2018, and we’ve been legally selling them since then,” the shop owner, Steban Kabalan, told the council.
The state law regulating hemp-derived THC limits the products to 5 mg of THC per serving and 50 mg per package, meaning Kabalan had to pull items from the shelves when the new state law took effect.
“We had to discontinue everything else and stick to the 50 mg, 5 mg per serving,” he said.
To qualify for a THC license in Brooklyn Park, the would-be seller cannot be located within 300 feet of a school, but some council members questioned whether that stipulation was sufficient.
One of the businesses granted a THC license, Neighborhood Gas and Tobacco, is located near Park Center High School. The business is located over 300 feet from the school, but “everyone knows that that’s a very heavy youth traffic area,” Council Member XP Lee said. “ … That one in particular I am very concerned about, just in terms of the exposure and temptation to youth in that area.”
Also nearby is Zanewood Recreation Center, Lee noted, advocating for the city to consider extending the 300-foot prohibited zone.
Providing the lone dissenting vote on the licenses, Council Member Nichole Klonowski voiced concern over another THC licensee’s proximity to children. E-Vapor and Tobacco is located next to a childcare center, but the city’s geographical THC regulations do not apply to daycares. Klonowski wants the ordinance to address those facilities as well.
“There’s been issues with children eating some edibles because they look like candy, not that they’re going to run into a store and grab a handful,” she said.
Kabalan noted that customers must be 21-plus to enter his shop, “so there is no way for a kid that is at the most, 6, 7 years old to enter.”
But the purpose of the licensing is also “to understand the implications of some crime that could be associated with these business licenses,” Klonowski said. “And for the record, I support the business licenses. I don’t like it being next to a daycare. Those are vulnerable children.”
Kabalan attempted to ease concern by noting his business’s stability. “We’ve been here 20 years and we’ve never had a problem. We’ve built great relationships with the city and everybody,” he said.
Before modifying its THC ordinance, the city of Brooklyn Park ought to wait and see what changes are made at the legislative level, said Keith Jullie, rental and business licensing manager. The state’s current hemp-derived THC law leaves licensing and enforcement up to municipalities, but policymakers believe that could change. Further complicating matters, the Legislature is considering the full legalization of cannabis for adult recreational use.
“There will be changes. We don’t know exactly what those changes are going to be yet,” Jullie said.
Because THC regulation is in flux at the state level, Mayor Hollies Winston asked how feasible it would be to delay granting the licenses. City Attorney Jim Thompson responded, “These licensees, as I understand it, meet all the requirements of that code and state law, so in order to deny, you’d have to have reason to deny it.”
The licenses only last a year anyway, Thompson noted.
“They don’t get the same vested rights, if you would, that zoning approval does,” he said. “So it’s always possible to change things if problems come up either at the local level or the state level.”
The city should tell potential licensees that the rules may change, “so invest in this at your own risk; buyer beware,” Winston said.
He added, “We don’t have to necessarily follow the state. If we feel like we need to be more limiting than the state then we should go in that direction.”
Licensing requirements:
• Sellers of THC products must be licensed effective March 1
• Licensing fee is $1,000 per year, plus $500 background check fee
• No more than 15 licenses granted per City Council district, for a maximum of 45
• Products must be located behind counter or in locked case
• City will administer compliance checks
• Business must not be located within 300 feet of a school
• Penalties for violations similar to that of tobacco policy
• Liquor stores ineligible
Businesses granted licenses Feb. 27:
• E-Vapor and Tobacco, 4658 85th Ave. N.
• Neighborhood Gas and Tobacco, 7416 Brooklyn Blvd. N.
• Winner Gas, 1500 Brookdale Drive N.
• Love is an Ingredient, 6276 Boone Ave. N.
• Love is an Ingredient, 8505 Jefferson Lane N.
• New Superette, 6290 Boone Ave. N.
