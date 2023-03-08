Six Brooklyn Park businesses were granted the city’s first licenses for THC sales last week.

The City Council approved the licenses with a 5-1 vote during its Feb. 27 meeting, following up on its December approval of an ordinance regulating THC sales. Minnesota cities began crafting such ordinances after the state Legislature passed a law in July eliminating a gray area regarding the legality of hemp-derived THC.

