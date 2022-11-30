BP27NWrecycling.jpg

The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a new contract with Waste Management for recycling hauling services on Nov. 14.

While city staff members had previously told the council that Waste Management had struggled to provide adequate services in the past year, bids from new haulers proved difficult to come by and more expensive than the Waste Management proposal.

