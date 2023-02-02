BP09PFfire.jpg

(SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department extinguished a residential house fire in frigid temperatures during the afternoon of Jan. 30.

With temperatures ranging from minus 8 degrees to 2 degrees according to the National Weather Service, Brooklyn Park Firefighters were dispatched at 3:32 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at a single family home on the 7900 block of Quail Avenue North.

BP09PFfire2.jpg

Brooklyn Park Firefighters respond to a fire on the 7900 block of Quail Avenue North.

