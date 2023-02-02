The Brooklyn Park Fire Department extinguished a residential house fire in frigid temperatures during the afternoon hours of Jan. 30.
With temperatures ranging from minus 8 degrees to 2 degrees according to the National Weather Service, Brooklyn Park Firefighters were dispatched at 3:32 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at a single family home on the 7900 block of Quail Avenue North.
According to John Cunningham, fire chief and director of emergency management, arriving firefighters found a heavy fire at the residence, but were able to rapidly knock down the flames while searching the house for victims.
“They had it under control fairly quickly,” Cunningham said. “At least the bulk of the fire was knocked down. They were chasing hot spots (in the home) but they were able to get water on the fire really quickly, which is actually really a testament to now having the Central Fire Station staffed – our newly staffed ladder truck that just went into service not that long ago was the first one on the scene.”
The department issued a second alarm during the incident and received assistance from mutual aid partners.
Everyone in the home was safely evacuated.
The fire’s origin does not appear suspicious, Cunningham said. “Preliminary information is that it originated in the garage,” he said. “I don’t think that they have a definite cause yet, it’s still being investigated.”
The cold weather presents unique dangers for firefighters responding to fire incidents, Cunningham said.
“It’s dangerous obviously at any time during the year but when it gets to be negative temperatures things just freeze rapidly,” he said. “We have to use a lot of water, so any time that water is hitting the outside, everything it touches freezes. Our firefighters were coated in ice. Their gear froze. Their air packs that they wear on their back were covered in just a layer of ice when they come out.”
Water pumps and hoses have to continuously run to avoid freezing, and the risk for slips and falls is high, Cunningham said. No civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident.
During this incident, officers with the Brooklyn Park Police Department cleaned out snow from a nearby fire hydrant. “That saved valuable time,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham asked that residents take time to clean a radius 3 feet by 3 feet around fire hydrants that are covered by snow. When firefighters have to dig hydrants in times of emergency, they expend valuable energy that could be used responding to a fire, he said.
“It just adds to the fatigue, and then they have to go fight a house fire or search for someone, so the faster they can get water on the fire, and connect to the fire hydrant, I just ask people to clear the hydrants out,” he said. “This is one of those examples that probably no one ever expected it to be them and you just never know when something like this might happen.”
