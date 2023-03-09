After just short of five years on the job, Brooklyn Park Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director John Cunningham will be leaving his post with the city and will start a new job as Assistant Commissioner of Emergency Services with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
His last day of work in Brooklyn Park will be March 15. He starts his new role on March 22.
“I am extremely humbled and excited to be joining the Department of Public Safety team and to be offered the position of assistant commissioner,” he said. “I just look forward to continuing the great work in the public safety sector at a state level, but it's certainly bitter sweet for me because I love Brooklyn Park and I love the team that we've built over the almost five years that I've been here.”
Cunningham said he feels he's leaving the organization on a high note.
“We've created an amazing culture, have an amazing team,” he said. “That's going be difficult leaving that kind of behind, but I'm not going too far. As we always say in the fire service, we are a family organization and that extends across the country and around the world, so the relationships that I've formed here, especially with my team, will continue forever.”
Cunningham said he never “really (has) a clear game plan of what my next step will be,” but when Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson reached out and asked him to join the team, “I was truly humbled for the offer. But I look at what my career has been in 25 years in the fire services, and I always lead by asking myself where can I make (the most) difference.”
Under Cunningham, the Fire Department transitioned away from a paid-on-call staffing model to a full time duty crew model with all four of the city's fire departments staffed 24 hours per day.
“We've expanded our full time staff, we've more than doubled our operational staffing levels in just the last few years alone,” Cunningham said. “The focus the last four years has been on our operational response force and adding full time firefighters to handle the call demand.”
The department developed a Fire Cadet academy to raise staffing levels during Cunningham's tenure. He cited the first class's graduation as a standout moment while serving in Brooklyn Park.
“Standing on stage with the very first firefighter cadet class and watching our firefighter cadets walk across the stage to receive their diploma and graduate from a program that we quite literally grew from the ground up (was one of the finest moments),” Cunningham said. “It's so exciting that they're now on the streets, they're responding to calls, they are among the best of the best.”
The next big step for the Fire Department will be modernizing the city's fire houses to better serve the needs of a full time firefighting division, Cunningham said.
“Now we really need to focus on the fire houses and providing appropriate accommodations for firefighters working their 24-hour shifts,” Cunningham said. “We truly believe that it's not just a fire station, it's a fire house and that wording is so intentional because our firefighters truly live in these fire houses for 24 hours at a time.”
Fire houses ought to take into consideration factors including “cancer prevention, space and accommodations for a diverse workforce with male and female firefighters on staff,” Cunningham said, as well as “making sure that we have adequate separation from our firetrucks and their apparatus bays from the living quarters and office areas, and just the areas that are so personal to firefighters when they're getting their down time and they've had a difficult call – that they can go into their own dedicated living space in the fire house and get some sleep before the next call comes in.”
Deputy Chief Shawn Conway will serve as interim Fire Chief upon Cunningham's departure.
“I'm fully confident in Chief Conway's leadership abilities and I know that he'll be able to continue to lead the fire department,” Cunningham said. “I truly expect that the next candidate for fire chief will come from within.”
The process to select a new chief has not been finalized.
"City Manager Jay Stroebel and senior leadership are currently in talks and hope to finalize a process to select a new Fire Chief sometime in mid-March," said Risikat Adesaogun, communications manager for Brooklyn Park.
Cunningham thanked the community for their support during his tenure.
“I'm so appreciative to have been trusted by the community to serve in this role,” he said. “Brooklyn Park is such a vibrant, incredible community — I've loved every minute of this job.”
Cunningham also serves as president of the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association.
Before becoming chief in Brooklyn Park, Cunningham was chief of the Elk River Fire Department.
In 2001, Cunningham was living in Connecticut and responded to Ground Zero following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
