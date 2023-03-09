FW02NWwalz4.JPG

Brooklyn Park Fire Chief John Cunningham, pictured here talking with Gov. Tim Walz at a 2022 public safety round table discussion, has accepted the position of Assistant Commissioner of Emergency Services with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

After just short of five years on the job, Brooklyn Park Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director John Cunningham will be leaving his post with the city and will start a new job as Assistant Commissioner of Emergency Services with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

His last day of work in Brooklyn Park will be March 15. He starts his new role on March 22.

